Sunday's Premier League results and roundup: Spurs survive, West Ham relegated as Chelsea miss out on Europe

By Ellis Stevens | 24 May 2026 18:10

The 2025-26 Premier League season came to end on Sunday afternoon, with all 10 matches taking place simultaneously around the country.

Highlights across the league saw West Ham United, despite winning 2-0 against Leeds United, relegated as Tottenham Hotspur won 1-0 against Everton, while Chelsea failed to qualify for Europe with a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland, who secured European qualification in their first year back in the top-flight.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Everton: Spurs survive relegation

A HUGE MOMENT for Joao Palhinha and Spurs!! pic.twitter.com/uKnyazdzxt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

Joao Palhinha was Tottenham Hotspur's hero on Sunday, scoring the winner to secure Spurs' survival with a 1-0 victory against Everton.

The Portugal international's first-half goal proved the difference for Spurs, with David Moyes unable to help his former side as the Toffees failed to get back into the game.

While Spurs will undoubtedly celebrate avoiding a shocking demotion from the Premier League, Roberto De Zerbi and his side will be looking to quickly put the disastrous 2025-26 behind them and start preparations for the 2026-27 campaign - in which considerable improvements will be expected.

West Ham United 3-0 Leeds United: Hammers relegated

Castellanos with a vital goal for the Hammers! ? pic.twitter.com/LUxOvdV7qb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

West Ham United have been relegated from the Premier League despite a 3-0 win against Leeds United on the final day of the season.

The Hammers did their job, with a victory required to have any chance of survival, but Tottenham Hotspur's win against Everton meant Nuno Espirito Santo's side were consigned to an 18th-placed finish.

Valentin Castellano powered home a header just after the hour mark to provide West Ham supporters with a slither of hope, before captain Jarrod Bowen doubled their lead and Callum Wilson added a third.

However, due to Tottenham's win, West Ham's time in the Premier League comes to an end, with the Hammers set to play Championship football for the first time since 2011-12.

Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea: Black Cats secure European football as Blues miss out

"What a finish" ?



Hume gives Sunderland a deserved lead at the Stadium of Light! pic.twitter.com/vMlXnH4hDf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

Sunderland defeated Chelsea 2-1 to secure European football on the final day of the Premier League season, while the Blues missed out on any European competition.

Trai Hume gave the Black Cats the lead after 25 minutes before Malo Gusto scored an own-goal just after the restart.

Chelsea's hopes were restored when Cole Palmer pulled one back seven minutes later, but a red card to Wesley Fofana just after the hour mark ruined their chances of a comeback.

As a result, Sunderland climbed to a seventh-placed finish, while Chelsea dropped to 10th in the league table.

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Manchester United: Fernandes breaks Premier League assist record

Patrick Dorgu with a wonderful header to give Manchester United the lead!



And that's a 21st Premier League assist for Bruno Fernandes ? pic.twitter.com/KVeMyP9bhA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League assist record in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, registering his 21st assist of the league season.

The Red Devils had already confirmed their third-placed finish, but Michael Carrick would have been delighted with his side recording a dominant victory in his first match since being announced as Man Utd's new permanent manager.

Meanwhile, Brighton's hopes of qualifying for Champions League football were ended, but results elsewhere ensured that the Seagulls will compete in European competition for the second time in their history.

Fernandes' 21st assist set up Patrick Dorgu for the opening goal of the game, before a fantastic team move saw Bryan Mbeumo double the lead just before the break.

Fernandes' afternoon got even better just after the restart, finding the bottom corner to make it 3-0 to Manchester United.

Burnley 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Wolves climb from bottom

What a strike from Zian Flemming! ? pic.twitter.com/2XoFx1dL5B — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

The Premier League's bottom two teams could not be split on the final day, with Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers drawing 1-1.

Both had already had their relegations confirmed weeks before the final day, with only the chance to avoid a 20th-placed finish on the line.

An early Adam Armstrong penalty briefly took Wolves away from the foot of the table, but Zian Flemming's stunning second-half strike ensured that Burnley remained above the Old Gold.

Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal: Arsenal celebrate Premier League triumph

"Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal!" ?



Noni Madueke doubles the champions' lead and joins the fans' chant! pic.twitter.com/zBdUAS6mIW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

The newly-crowned Premier League champions were in a party mood on the final day of the season, rounding out their title victory with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke gave the Gunners a 2-0 lead inside 50 minutes, before Crystal Palace set up a tense end to the game as Jean-Philippe Mateta netted in the 89th-minute.

Crystal Palace thought they had equalised only minutes later, but their joy was cut short as VAR ruled the goal out for an offside.

However, the result ultimately matters very little to either fanbase, with the Eagles fully focused on their upcoming Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano, while Arsenal celebrated their first Premier League title win in over 20 years.

Fulham 2-0 Newcastle United: Fulham climb above Newcastle

Lift-off at Craven Cottage on the final day!



Diop is quickest to react to give the hosts the lead ⚪ pic.twitter.com/91Pulu26Td — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

Fulham leapfrogged Newcastle United to finish 11th in the Premier League thanks to a 2-0 win on the last day of the 2025-26 season.

Neither team had much left to play for on the final day, with European football out of reach, but Marco Silva will be delighted to have ended the campaign on a high.

Issa Diop opened the scoring after 20 minutes before captain Tom Cairney doubled their advantage with 10 minutes remaining, sealing the 2-0 win for the Cottagers.

While Fulham can celebrate, Eddie Howe's difficult season ends on another negative result, with the defeat marking their 17th of the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool 1-1 Brentford: Reds finish fifth as Bees miss out on Europe

Kevin Schade's diving header gets Brentford level at Anfield as they continue to fight for European football next season ? pic.twitter.com/lONMqMkqx0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

Liverpool and Brentford could not be separated on the final day, with a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The result meant Arne Slot's side finished fifth and secured Champions League qualification, while Keith Andrews' side devastatingly fail to qualify for any European competition with a ninth-placed finish.

Curtis Jones gave Liverpool the lead just before the hour mark, before Kevin Schade quickly equalised for Brentford just six minutes later, but neither team were able to find the net again as the scores ended level.

The afternoon also saw Liverpool celebrate the careers of both Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson, who both featured for the Reds for the final time having announced their departures earlier in the season.

A perfectly-timed run from Ollie Watkins to give Aston Villa the lead at the Etihad! ? pic.twitter.com/aS07dO9DvG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City send-off was spoiled by a 2-1 Aston Villa victory at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the season.

The manager's final match in charge of the Citizens following his 10-year stay in Manchester saw his side squander a one-goal lead to eventually lose, with an Ollie Watkins brace sealing the away win.

Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring for Manchester City, giving them the lead at the break, but a second-half double from Watkins spoiled the party at the Etihad.

Regardless of the result, plenty of love was shown to Guardiola by the Man City fans, who said goodbye to the most successful manager in the club's history.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth: Cherries secure Europa League qualification

Marcus Tavernier blasts it in to equalise for Bournemouth ? pic.twitter.com/PGGs4ncfzU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2026

Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth were locked level on the final day of the season, held to a 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

The result saw Nottingham Forest end the season in 16th place, while Bournemouth remained in sixth to secure their first-ever qualification to European competition.

Morgan Gibbs-White gave the hosts the lead with a clever free-kick in the first half, but Marcus Tavernier's strike just before the hour mark pulled Bournemouth back level.

The game also saw the Cherries wave goodbye to manager Andoni Iraola, who had confirmed his departure from the club earlier this season.