Mo Salah leaves Liverpool: Premier League legend provides one final assist against Brentford as he receives Anfield farewell

By Lewis Nolan | 24 May 2026 18:00

Mohamed Salah has bid farewell to Liverpool after being substituted off against Brentford on Sunday at Anfield.

The Reds played the Bees in their last Premier League game of the season, though the match itself was of little importance considering it was also Salah's final appearance for the club.

Arne Slot's relationship with the winger has been strained this campaign - a controversial social media post was interpreted by the likes of Jamie Carragher as an attack on the manager earlier this month - and he opted to bring the 33-year-old off in the 74th minute.

Salah was unable to score before being brought off for full-back Jeremie Frimpong, but he still had his say on the game, registering an assist for Curtis Jones's goal.

The Egyptian has now ended his Liverpool career with 94 Premier League assists, two more than Steven Gerrard, and he leaves as a legend of English top-flight football.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Mo Salah: Premier League legacy

Now that Salah has brought the curtains down on an extraordinary Liverpool career, it is safe to say that he became one of the icons of the division.

Few could have predicted that after leaving Chelsea in 2015 labelled as a reject by many pundits, Salah would return to England to become the fourth highest scorer in the history of the Premier League.

MOHAMED SALAH'S PREMIER LEAGUE CAREER Games: 328 Goals: 193 Assists: 94

Jurgen Klopp was in charge of Liverpool for most of Salah's career at Anfield, and the legendary German noted that the 33-year-old added new strings to his bow every season, as seen by his 94 Premier League assists.

Whether he is seen in a greater light than the likes of Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane will be up for debate, but few could argue against his inclusion in such conversations.

© Iconsport / SPI

Can Liverpool replace Mohamed Salah?

Trying to replace Salah with one player will be difficult, and even if reported target Yan Diomande impresses, asking him to live up to the standards of one of the Premier League's best ever attackers would be unfair.

The Egyptian not only scored at a historic rate, but his ability to consistently create chances for teammates will also be missed.

Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak may have been signed in anticipation of Salah's departure, though even the pair may find it impossible to replace the impact the winger had on the pitch.