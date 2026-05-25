Spurs transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi 'keeping an eye' on 32-year-old World Cup winner

By Darren Plant | 25 May 2026 12:41

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly monitoring any developments with the future of Roma attacker Paulo Dybala.

Spurs are currently celebrating their final-day survival in the Premier League, something that was achieved with a 1-0 victory over Everton.

With 11 points have been earned from seven games under Roberto De Zerbi, there is reason for optimism ahead of 2026-27.

However, there is an inevitability of major changes being made to the squad, with captain Cristian Romero one senior player who could be allowed to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to Football Insider, there is the possibility of one World Cup winner being replaced by another.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Spurs considering renewing Dybala interest

The report alleges that Spurs have been left 'on alert' that Dybala could become available on a free transfer.

Dybala has just played a key role in Roma's third-placed finish in the Serie A table, one which secured a return to the Champions League.

A total of two goals and seven assists came from 22 appearances in Italy's top flight, the 32-year-old now having 45 goals and 30 assists across four seasons at Stadio Olimpico.

As it stands, however, the playmaker's contract is due to expire at the end of June, subsequently leading to a wide array of clubs taking an interest in the situation.

Correspondent Pete O'Rourke told the outlet's Transfer Podcast that a number of Premier League clubs "will be looking at him" if he leaves Roma.

Dybala has spent the last 14 years playing in Italy, racking up 131 goals and 81 assists from his 370 appearances in Serie A to establish himself as an all-time legend in the division.

© Imago

Would Dybala consider the Premier League?

Having turned down a number of offers from the Premier League in the past, it is questionable whether Dybala would be prepared to take on the challenge when he is past the peak of his career.

He has suffered hamstring and knee issues this season, while four of his seven assists in Serie A came across the last three fixtures.

Realistically-speaking, Roma chiefs will be keen to hand a new contract to a player who has not featured in the Champions League since 2021-22.

Unless he is craving a transfer to London, it is hard to see why he would want to play for a Spurs side without European football or another Premier League side where he would not be regarded as first choice.