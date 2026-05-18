Tottenham transfer news: When will Cristian Romero's future be decided?

By Carter White | 18 May 2026 17:29 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 17:32

Tottenham manager Roberto de Zerbi has confirmed that Cristian Romero's future will be decided at the end of the season.

The Lilywhites are currently focused on avoiding an unthinkable relegation to the Championship, where they could join the likes of Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Lincoln City during the 2026-27 term.

That being said, the Europa League holders have enjoyed a resurgence in recent times, stringing a four-game unbeaten run under the rule of De Zerbi to put their survival destiny in their own hands.

However, World Cup winner Romero will be unable to help his team dodge a bottom-three placement during the final two matches, with the centre-back sidelined because of a knee injury picked up last month.

The 28-year-old has been pictured training individually without the assistance of a knee brace at Hotspur Way, with the defender attempting to return to match fitness in time for next month's World Cup.

© Iconsport / SPI

'Wrong timing' - De Zerbi addresses Romero future

Looking to steer Tottenham clear of a truly sensational relegation, De Zerbi has moved the conversation away from the future of Romero, who has formed an excellent partnership with Micky van de Ven.

“It is a good question, but it is the wrong timing, no? First of all now the focus is Chelsea,” said the Italian head coach ahead of Wednesday night's daunting trip to the Stamford Bridge base of the Blues.

“Second point, Romero is a great player, and the most important is the behaviour and how much the player wants to stay in this club. We are going to take all the decisions after this season and after the Everton game.”

The Lilywhites could still be fighting the drop when they take to the North London field against Everton on May 24, when West Ham United will host Leeds United at the London Stadium.

© Iconsport / ZUMA

Romero's World Cup dreams

Despite all of the ongoing issues at Tottenham, Romero is dreaming of a successful 2026, with the defender set to be part of the plans for Argentina at the World Cup.

The North American occasion will provide Lionel Messi and company the chance to secure back-to-back triumphs in the competition after their historic victory in December 2022 in Qatar.

But first, Romero must watch from the sidelines as Tottenham play Chelsea and Everton over the next week, with Premier League survival on the line.

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