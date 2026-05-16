Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Chelsea clash: Xavi Simons, Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke, Guglielmo Vicario latest

By Matt Law | 16 May 2026 18:21 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 18:23

Tottenham Hotspur's battle against relegation from the Premier League will continue on Tuesday evening when they head to Stamford Bridge to tackle rivals Chelsea.

Spurs are currently 17th in the Premier League table, two points above 18th-placed West Ham United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Chelsea, who were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final.

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Simons has undergone surgery on the ACL injury that he suffered in the recent Premier League clash vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the Netherlands international is now facing a lengthy period on the sidelines.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 19 (vs. Chelsea)

There had been fears that a hamstring injury would keep Solanke out for the remainder of the season, but the striker could be back against Chelsea.

Ben Davies

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Davies has not featured for Spurs since breaking his ankle in January, and the Wales international faces a battle to return before the end of the campaign.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Kudus has reportedly decided against surgery on a thigh injury in the hope that he might be available to represent Ghana at the 2026 World Cup, but the attacker will miss the remainder of Tottenham's 2025-26 campaign.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Odobert ruptured his ACL against Newcastle in February, and the attacker will therefore be on the sidelines until late this year or early 2027.

Dejan Kulusevski

© Imago / Bildbyran

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski is continuing his recovery process from a serious knee injury, with a return date unclear, but the attacker will not represent Sweden at the 2026 World Cup.

Guglielmo Vicario

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 19 (vs. Chelsea)

Vicario has missed Tottenham's last five league matches with a hernia, but the goalkeeper is now back in training and could be in the squad against Chelsea.

Cristian Romero

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Romero suffered a knee injury in the loss to Sunderland last month, and the Argentina international will be absent for the remainder of the season, but he could still feature at the 2026 World Cup.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham Hotspur have no players unavailable due to suspension.