Spurs transfer news: Tottenham 'face competition' from Chelsea and Liverpool for £19m-valued Premier League defender

By Seye Omidiora | 15 May 2026 20:09 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 20:15

Tottenham Hotspur could be set for a three-way battle with Chelsea and Liverpool for departing Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

The three-time Argentina international's exit from the Cherries was confirmed on Friday, with the centre-back to leave the club he joined in 2022 on a free transfer.

Senesi has featured in 126 games for the Dorset-based club, 114 of which have been in the Premier League at the time of his announcement.

“AFC Bournemouth will always hold a special place for me and I will look back at my time here with fond memories,” Senesi told the club website.

“For now, there are still two big games left of the season and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Are Spurs still favourites to sign Senesi?

© Imago

Having seemed destined for Spurs prior to Friday's decision being made public, the €22m (£19m)-valued defender, according to Transfermarkt, could be tempted by a move to Spurs' cross-town rivals or Merseyside.

De Zerbi is a known admirer of the left-footed centre-back's ball-playing ability and views him as an ideal fit for his expansive tactical system.

Given that Spurs captain Cristian Romero is tipped to leave North London, a transfer for his compatriot with Premier League experience makes sense.

However, any move may be contingent on the relegation-threatened side avoiding top-flight relegation. Spurs head into their final two games 17th in the Premier League table, ahead of games against Chelsea and Everton.

Spurs, Liverpool or Chelsea: Who should Senesi join?

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

According to The Standard, Liverpool and Chelsea are also keen on the former Feyenoord defender.

Arne Slot's team have endured a defensive crisis this season, with summer signing Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez missing significant portions of the campaign through injury, leaving the Dutch manager to rely on Virgin van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate for most of the season.

A move to Anfield could offer the lure of Champions League football, whereas a switch to Spurs depends heavily on the club avoiding the drop.

While Chelsea's muddled transfer approach and possibility of not playing in Europe could discourage the departing centre-back, a possible reunion with Blues-linked Andoni Iraola at Stamford Bridge could tempt Senesi.