Preview: Pisa vs. Napoli - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 15 May 2026 20:59

Without a victory over Napoli in four decades, relegated Pisa welcome dethroned Serie A champions Napoli in Sunday’s penultimate round.

After so much uncertainty surrounding this weekend’s fixtures, Antonio Conte’s men travel to the Tuscany region for their midday fixture, aiming to seal Champions League qualification.

Match preview

With relegation confirmed, Pisa were always given little chance of defeating a third-bottom Cremonese side fighting for top-flight status.

Indeed, so it proved, even if Oscar Hiljemark’s side lost their discipline, with Rosen Bozhinov and Felipe Loyola getting sent off in the 3-0 loss in Lombardy.

Back at home for their final home match of the season, the hosts face another uphill challenge against the former Scudetto holders.

You would forgive supporters for not looking forward to Sunday’s fixture, having seen their side suffer seven consecutive defeats by an aggregate score of 17-2.

Further depressing for the Nerazzurri is their run without success in this fixture, with their last victory over their Naples-based opponents coming in January 1986.

© Imago

Conte’s men head to Tuscany seeking to extend their 40-year unbeaten streak in this fixture, spanning 12 matches, 10 of which have been victories.

However, the Partenopei are in danger of seeing their season peter out, with last week’s 3-2 loss to a Bologna side fairly instructive, considering that the Rossoblu were winless in four matches in all competitions — failing to score in each one — until they beat the Azzurri at the Maradona.

Napoli, who had not lost a league game in Naples since December 2024, have now suffered two home defeats in their last three, with a 4-0 success over struggling Cremonese their only triumph.

Travelling to Pisa offers them the chance to bounce back, given the hosts’ diminished motivation and wretched run, combined with the Partenopei’s need for success to potentially secure their top-four berth.

Although the second-placed team — currently on 70 points — enter the final two rounds still in danger of slipping out of the Champions League places, maximum points at Pisa will seal their involvement in Europe’s premier club competition, as they have the head-to-head advantage over fifth-placed Roma (67 points).

Pisa Serie A form:

L

L

L

L

L

L

Napoli Serie A form:

W

D

L

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Ipp

Bozhinov and Loyola are suspended for the hosts after receiving red cards against Cremonese, while Matteo Tramoni, Calvin Stengs, Francesco Coppola and Daniel Denoon are likely to be sidelined through injury.

Pisa’s last two goals have been scored by Simone Canestrelli and Mehdi Leris, right centre-back and right wing-back respectively, highlighting the home team’s struggle for attacking quality.

While Stefano Moreo remains the team’s top scorer with six league goals, his last strike of any kind was a penalty in March’s win over Cagliari seven games ago, with the forward having had no joy from open play since netting a brace in January’s 6-2 loss at Inter Milan.

An eye issue that kept Kevin De Bruyne out against Bologna will be checked, but David Neres and Romelu Lukaku could miss out as they nurse ankle and hip injuries.

Matteo Politano will miss Sunday’s fixture after last week’s booking, meaning Conte will make a change at right wing-back or tweak the system against the relegated hosts.

While Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay lead the goalscoring charts for Napoli, Hojlund has not netted in six league games — though he has set up two goals during that period — and the Scotland international has fired blanks in consecutive fixtures.

Winter arrival Alisson Santos has scored in two of his last three league appearances, doubling his Serie A tally since his loan move from Sporting Lisbon; however, all four strikes have come at the Maradona, and he seeks a first away goal for the Partenopei.

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Semper; Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Calabresi; Leris, Marin, Aebischer, Akinsanmiro, Angori; Stojilkovic, Moreo

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Gutierrez, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola; Giovane, Santos; Hojlund

We say: Pisa 0-2 Napoli

The mood may be one of disappointment in the Napoli dressing room, but beating a demotivated Pisa is the minimum expectation for the out-of-form visitors.

With success guaranteeing Champions League football for Conte’s men, they ought to welcome the prospect of facing a side with nothing to play for in Sunday’s penultimate fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.