Why Alexander Isak is missing for Aston Villa vs. Liverpool as Arne Slot explains new injury

By Ben Knapton | 15 May 2026 19:49

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak is missing from the squad for Friday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa due to a minor injury, Arne Slot has confirmed.

The Sweden international was expected to lead the line for the Reds at Villa Park after recovering from a minor groin injury that saw him miss the 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Isak came off the bench for the final 23 minutes of last weekend's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, and there was no mention of a new issue for the Scandinavian in Slot's pre-game press conference.

However, the former Newcastle United man was a notable omission from the team sheet in the West Midlands, raising fears that he had sustained a fresh problem.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kickoff, Slot confirmed that Isak had sustained a fresh issue, although his absence is mainly precautionary due to his perpetual fitness struggles this term.

Liverpool's Alexander Isak suffers new injury before Aston Villa

© Iconsport / Ian Stephen/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

"Indeed, Alex is out – minor injury," Slot said. "I think it’s something we all understand, if you miss pre-season, if you then have a broken leg, when you are coming back we’ve been really careful with him."

With Isak and Ekitike out of the side, Cody Gakpo is expected to start at the tip of the Liverpool attack at Villa Park, supported by Dominik Szoboszlai, Rio Ngumoha and Curtis Jones.

Slot has at least received two attacking boosts with Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz back on the bench, the former primed for his last away appearance in a Liverpool shirt before his summer exit.

The reigning Premier League champions will qualify for the Champions League with a win against Unai Emery's side, as they start the evening four points clear of sixth-placed Bournemouth in the Premier League table.

A draw would also be enough for the Reds to seal a top-five finish, if the Cherries then drop points against title-chasing Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

Alexander Isak's appalling Liverpool injury record assessed

© Imago / Mark Pain

The Premier League will not present an official award to the worst signing of the season, but Isak is certainly a leading contender for that unofficial prize.

Since becoming the most expensive player in the history of English football, the £125m man has missed more games than he has played, making 24 appearances but sitting out 29 matches for club and country.

Isak's issues began with a lack of fitness following his Newcastle strike and lack of pre-season, before an adductor injury in October and November sidelined him for four matches.

The 26-year-old's devastating leg break then forced him to miss the first three months of 2026, and following his second adductor concern earlier this month, he has now suffered four separate injuries in the current season.

Isak will be afforded little rest over the summer too, having been called up to the Sweden squad for the 2026 World Cup.