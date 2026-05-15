Preview: Como vs. Parma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 15 May 2026 21:11

Champions League-chasing Como welcome 13th-placed Parma to Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia for their penultimate Serie A fixture of an outstanding season.

After the preceding chaos and scheduling uncertainty, Sunday’s fixture will kick off at midday in Italy, with the Rome derby between Roma and Lazio, Genoa versus AC Milan, Juventus against Fiorentina and Napoli’s trip to Pisa taking place simultaneously due to the battle to play in next season’s Champions League.

Match preview

If Como fail to make next season’s Champions League, Cesc Fabregas may rue their three-game wobble in April as the reason why.

The Lariani were fourth in the table before matchday 31’s goalless encounter with Udinese, a point clear of Juventus and four ahead of Roma; however, a wildly exciting 4-3 loss to Inter Milan and a 2-1 defeat by Sassuolo slowed the ambitious side from Lombardy.

Fabregas’s men have refocused since that three-match winless run — four if their Coppa Italia semi-final loss to Inter is included — with the sixth-placed Como going back to basics, with defensive solidity prioritised over attacking invention.

Embracing pragmatism has brought about three clean sheets, with wins over Genoa (2-0) and Hellas Verona (1-0) sandwiching a goalless encounter against deposed Serie A champions Napoli heading into a crucial denouement.

While Europa League football is already assured for Como — who have 65 points — they could still finish as high as second, third or fourth, with Napoli, Juventus and Milan on 70, 68 and 67 respectively.

Supporters will demand success in their final league game at the Sinigaglia, where they had won three in a row before losing to Inter and drawing with Parma, who nearly did Fabregas’s team a favour last time out.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Carlos Cuesta’s team overturned a 1-0 deficit to lead 2-1 heading into second-half stoppage time, only for Devyne Rensch and Donyell Malen to score in the 94th and 101st minutes to secure a late comeback win for Roma.

That defeat marked the Emilians’ eighth league defeat at the Tardini, where they have claimed just four wins from 18, drawing six to earn 18 points.

In contrast, Cuesta’s team have earned 24 points on their travels, and they hope to throw a spanner in the works to Como’s Champions League prospects.

Nonetheless, the Emilians will face questions about motivation, with little or nothing to play for as they enter the campaign’s final matches.

With Parma 13th on 42 points, they can no longer finish seventh — Atalanta have 58 points — and are 11 clear of 18th-placed Cremonese, so it remains to be seen if the absence of jeopardy plays into Como’s hands on Sunday.

Como Serie A form:

D

L

L

W

D

W

Como form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

D

W

Parma Serie A form:

D

D

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Fabregas may be forced into a change at left-back after Alex Valle was withdrawn before the break at the Bentegodi last weekend, with veteran Alberto Moreno his likely replacement.

If absent, the young defender would join Jayden Addai (Achilles) on the treatment table, with the midfielder last featuring in February.

While Anastasios Douvikas has netted match-deciding goals against Genoa and Verona, Nico Paz has failed to score or assist in three consecutive appearances after scoring in three of the previous four.

Mateo Pellegrino is unlikely to be caught atop Parma’s scoring charts, even if the eight-goal man last scored in March, failing to add to his tally in six matches.

The Emilians have a few absentees due to injury or suspension: Sascha Britschgi will serve a one-match ban after last week’s sending-off for two yellows, while Adrian Bernabe, Benjamin Cremaschi, Gaetano Oristanio and Matija Frigan are on the treatment table.

Gabriel Strefezza, who had scored two and assisted one in his last five league appearances, is touch-and-go for selection this weekend after seemingly sustaining an injury that forced his 53rd-minute withdrawal against Roma.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Moreno; Perrone, Da Cunha; Diao, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

Parma possible starting lineup:

Zion; Circati, Troilo, Valenti; Delprato, Ordonez, Keita, Caviglia, Valeri; Elphege, Pellegrino

We say: Como 2-0 Parma

Como should have enough control and urgency to edge this contest, especially with Champions League qualification still within reach and Parma having little left to fight for.

Fabregas’s side may not overwhelm their visitors, but their recent defensive discipline could prove decisive in a routine home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.