Preview: FC Utrecht vs Fortuna Sittard - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 15 May 2026 20:31 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 20:45

FC Utrecht are preparing for their final match of the Eredivisie season against Fortuna Sittard on Sunday at a sold-out Stadion Galgenwaard, with both sides still fighting for important objectives heading into matchday 34.

Ron Jans’s side could secure a Europa League qualification spot with victory, provided AZ Alkmaar drop points at home against NAC Breda, while the visitors travel to Utrecht in 11th place with nothing to play for.

Match preview

Utrecht have enjoyed an impressive run of form since the beginning of February, recording eight wins, three draws, and just three defeats across their last 14 Eredivisie matches.

That strong form was underlined by last weekend’s impressive 2-1 victory over Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena, a result that dealt a major blow to the Amsterdam club’s Champions League hopes while strengthening Utrecht’s own push for Europa League qualification next season.

The win over Ajax also marked a return to winning ways on the road for Utreg after successive defeats to Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven in a thrilling 4-3 encounter and a heavy 5-0 loss to Excelsior, where Matisse Didden’s red card at 1-0 down proved costly.

Those back-to-back away defeats remain Utrecht’s only losses since a 1-0 home reverse to Feyenoord in February, with Jans’s side collecting 25 points from a possible 42 during that period to establish themselves as one of the division’s most in-form teams.

Despite their strong recent form, Utrecht are currently without a win in their last three meetings against Fortuna Sittard, losing twice and drawing once, while the reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Sunday’s visitors.

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Fortuna ended a run of five matches without victory by edging PEC Zwolle 3-2 last weekend, although their inability to maintain control of matches was again evident after allowing their opponents back into the contest despite leading by three goals after 65 minutes.

Defensive problems have consistently undermined Fortuna throughout the season, with the club possessing the third-worst defensive record in the Eredivisie after conceding 61 goals, better only than Heracles Almelo and PEC Zwolle.

Indiscipline and an inability to hold onto leads have also become recurring themes for Danny Buijs’s side, with similar collapses seen in defeats to Heerenveen and Feyenoord, where Fortuna squandered advantages and were further hampered by red cards.

Before the victory over PEC Zwolle, the Fortunezen had lost four of their previous five matches, representing a major decline for a team that had been pushing for European qualification only a few months ago, although their Eredivisie survival for the 2026–27 season is now secure.

Fortuna’s defensive unit has now gone 22 consecutive matches without keeping a clean sheet and the visitors have suffered 10 away defeats this season, although recent meetings with Utrecht may offer encouragement after avoiding defeat and a goal conceded in their last two encounters.

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

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Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

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Team News

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FC Utrecht striker Sebastien Haller was omitted from Cote d’Ivoire’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after head coach Emerse Fae announced his selections on Friday, with the decision potentially serving as either a setback or extra motivation ahead of the season finale.

Jans has confirmed that Artem Stepanov and Can Bozdogan will return to the squad for the visit of Fortuna, although Stepanov is not expected to start immediately, with Haller likely to lead the line against a side that has struggled defensively in aerial situations this season.

Miguel Rodriguez, Emirhan Demircan, Victor Jensen, Jaygo van Ommeren, Oualid Agougil, and Michael Brouwer are all unavailable through various injuries for the hosts.

For Fortuna, Ivo Pinto and Paul Gladon are suspended following their recent red cards against Heerenveen and Feyenoord respectively.

The absence of Shawn Adewoye further weakens an already vulnerable defensive unit, while injuries throughout midfield and defence continue to restrict Danny Buijs’s options ahead of the trip to Utrecht.

Fortuna are also without Ramazan Bayram and Daley Sinkgraven due to knee injuries, while Luka Tunjic and Justin Lonwijk are sidelined with groin and muscle problems respectively, as Nick Marsman and Edouard Michut complete the visitors’ lengthy injury list.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Vesterlund, Eerdhuijzen, Van der Hoorn, El Karouani; Engwanda, Zechiel; Karlsson, Cathline, De Wit; Haller

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Kasanwirjo, Hubner, Van Ottele, Bisschops; Oukili, Schenkhuizen; Duijvestijn, Peterson, Limnios; Sierhuis

We say: FC Utrecht 3-1 Fortuna Sittard

Utrecht head into the final match of the season in excellent form and will welcome Fortuna Sittard to a sold-out Stadion Galgenwaard with European qualification still within reach.

While the visitors will hope to spoil the occasion, we expect Utreg’s attacking quality and momentum to prove too strong, with the hosts backed to end the campaign on a high with an entertaining victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.