Preview: FC Utrecht vs Telstar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 09 Apr 2026 11:44 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 11:48

After seeing their unbeaten run end against PSV Eindhoven last time out, FC Utrecht welcome Telstar to Stadion Galgenwaard on Saturday afternoon in round 30 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season.

Currently one point outside the European places, the hosts are in need of a victory against a visiting outfit who sit just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Match preview

Utrecht head into the weekend aiming to bounce back from a gut-wrenching 4-3 defeat to PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion, a result that ultimately confirmed the destination of the 2026 league title.

Ron Jans's men led 2-0 within 15 minutes and later fought back from behind to level at 3-3, only for a goalkeeping lapse to deny them a point as Vasilis Barkas gifted Couhaib Driouech a 94th-minute winner in dramatic fashion.

Despite that late heartbreak, the broader picture for De Domstedelingen remains positive, with 17 points picked up from the last 24 available, moving them back into contention for an eighth-place finish.

A victory on Saturday would temporarily lift Utrecht two places up to seventh, but despite facing opponents currently six places below, a hard-fought 1-1 draw in November's reverse fixture means the hosts will not take anything for granted.

Since enduring an eight-game winless run at home between December and February, Utrecht have now won two consecutive matches in front of their fans without conceding.

An expectant atmosphere awaits as the Cathedral Citizens look to keep their hopes of back-to-back continental campaigns alive.

© Iconsport

In their first top-flight campaign for nearly five decades, Telstar have understandably found the step up challenging. Still, they remain afloat of relegation danger heading into the final stretch of the season.

Anthony Correia's side completed a league double over PSV with a 3-1 win before the international break, but were brought back down to earth by a 2-0 defeat to Groningen last time out.

Fortunately for De Witte Leeuwen, none of the three teams below them managed a win last time out, although Volendam's draw against Feyenoord saw them climb above Telstar in the standings.

With Saturday's trip to Utrecht the first of three consecutive matches against top-half teams, Telstar need to show resilience over the next couple of weeks to stay on course for survival before their final two matches against fellow relegation candidates.

No team in the bottom seven has conceded fewer goals than Saturday's visitors, but they have struggled defensively since the turn of the year, managing just one clean sheet in 15 outings across all competitions in 2026.

Telstar's wastefulness in attack has also been costly, with the visitors converting just 24 big chances, despite creating the fourth-most in the division (89).

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

D

W

D

W

W

L

Telstar Eredivisie form:

L

W

W

L

W

L

Telstar form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Twenty-five-year-old Mike Eerdhuijzen has featured just twice this year due to a thigh injury and is out of contention for Saturday's clash.

Jaygo van Ommeren (back), Victor Jensen and Miguel Rodriguez (both knee) will also be absent for the home side, who are still sweating on the fitness of Qualid Agougil.

Picking up where he left off before the break, Gjivai Zechiel now has five goals and three assists in his last nine appearances for club and country and will look to come up trumps once again.

Defenders Adli Lechkar, Nigel Ogidi Nwankwo, and Dion Malone all missed Telstar's defeat to Groningen and are not expected to return in time for this weekend's match.

Nokkvi Thorisson was forced off with an injury after 28 minutes last time out, making the Iceland international a doubt for the visitors.

Should Thorisson be deemed unfit to participate, Soufiane Hetli is on course to be his replacement despite having now gone eight matches without a goal.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Vesterlund, Didden, Van der Hoorn, El Karouani; Engwanda, Zechiel; Alarcon, De Wit, Cathline; Stepanov

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman; Bakker, Offerhaus, Neville Nwankwo; Hardeveld, Owusu, Hatenboer, Brouwer; Hetli, Van Duijn, Tejan

We say: FC Utrecht 2-1 Telstar

Given Telstar's end-to-end approach, six of their last seven matches have produced at least three goals, and all evidence suggests that this weekend's clash will be similarly entertaining.

However, Utrecht are tipped to edge this encounter, giving their European ambitions a significant boost.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.