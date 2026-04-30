Preview: FC Utrecht vs NAC Breda - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 30 Apr 2026 08:54

Utrecht will host NAC Breda at the Stadion Galgenwaard this Saturday in the Eredivisie with the visitors needing a win to help them in their relegation battle.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping to continue their push to qualify for a European competition next season.

Match preview

Utrecht come into this match sitting eighth in the Eredivisie, which was enough to qualify for the Europa Conference League last season, so they will be hoping to consolidate their place here.

The hosts will be aiming for a better result than last time out as they lost 5-0 to Excelsior, a side that is currently battling against relegation.

Utrecht will be aiming to make history this weekend, as they have not lost any of their last five league matches against NAC Breda but have never gone six consecutive Eredivisie games unbeaten against them.

Fans will be confident coming to the stadium as their club are on a run of two consecutive home wins against NAC Breda in the league for the sixth time but have never beaten the Brabant side three times in a row at home in the top flight.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

NAC Breda enter this game sitting in the relegation zone, and with only three games remaining, time is running out for them to escape the drop.

The visitors are currently five points off Telstar, who occupy the relegation play-off place, and so it is now or never to start winning and start to move out of the relegation zone.

NAC Breda have not won an away Eredivisie match against a team starting the matchday in the top half since 10 March 2018 and have since lost 15 of 18 such away games, although they did pick up a point in each of the last two.

Fans will not be expecting a victory, especially after their recent run of form, as they have not won a game in their last seven league fixtures.

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

D W W L W L

NAC Breda Eredivisie form:

D L L D D L

Team News

© Iconsport / ANP

Utrecht are set to be without Miguel Rodriguez and Victor Jensen due to injury for this fixture, while Matisse Didden will miss the game due to suspension.

Gjivai Zechiel will be key to the side collecting three points; as the side's top scorer, he will be aiming to add to his eight goals to collect a win.

Meanwhile, NAC Breda come into this game with no fresh injury concerns and have a whole squad to select from.

The fans will finally be hoping that Clint Leemans can provide an assist; his last came April 24, 2025, and since then no player has created more chances in the Eredivisie without registering an assist than him, with 36.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Vesterlund, Van Der Hoom, Eerdhuijzen, El Karouani; Cathline, Zechiel, de Wit, Engwanda, Alarcon; Stepanov

NAC Breda possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Kemper, Leemans, Jensen, Odoi; Brym, Sowah, Nassoh, Balard, Paula; Soumano

We say: FC Utrecht 2-0 NAC Breda

This is a must-win game for the visitors to give them any realistic hope of escaping relegation; however, their form has not suggested any chance of them avoiding this fate, and so the quality of Utrecht should shine through with the hosts winning.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.