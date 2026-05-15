Preview: Palmeiras vs Cruzeiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 15 May 2026 21:03

At Arena Barueri, Palmeiras welcome Cruzeiro for a Brasileirao 2026 matchday 16 encounter between two in-form sides who both head into the contest full of confidence after securing positive results in the Copa do Brasil.

Palmeiras currently sit at the top of the Brasileirao standings and possess the strongest home record in the division, while 11th-placed Cruzeiro have revived their campaign in recent rounds and arrive looking to continue their upward trajectory under manager Artur Jorge, although the hosts remain unbeaten at home over an extended run.

Match preview

Palmeiras head into their clash against Cruzeiro Esporte Clube as leaders of the 2026 Brasileirão with 34 points, holding a four-point advantage over Clube de Regatas do Flamengo after putting together the longest unbeaten run in Serie A at 10 matches, while also maintaining a flawless home record with six wins from six matches as hosts.

A 1-1 draw away to Clube do Remo at the Mangueirao brought an end to Palmeiras’ four-match winning streak, but it did little to damage the club’s impressive consistency, with Abel Ferreira’s side losing just once in their last 17 Brasileirao fixtures while recording 12 wins, four draws and conceding only 10 goals — the fewest in the division.

Arena Barueri, which hosts Saturday’s contest kicking off at 1:00am BST on Sunday, May 17, has developed into another fortress for Palmeiras, who are unbeaten in more than 20 home matches across all competitions, while Cruzeiro have not won away against Palmeiras in Serie A since 2014.

The fixture also marks the return of Abel Ferreira to the touchline after the Palmeiras manager completed a seven-match suspension imposed by the STJD, with the Portuguese coach rejoining a side that remained highly consistent under assistant Joao Martins by recording four wins and two draws during his absence.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Cruzeiro arrive in Barueri enjoying arguably their strongest spell of the season under Artur Jorge, who has overseen a 67 per cent win rate since taking charge, with the Minas Gerais club winning four of their last five Brasileirao matches to climb into 11th place on 19 points, including impressive away victories over Remo and Esporte Clube Bahia.

The visitors have improved significantly in attack thanks to the form of Matheus Pereira, Gerson and Kaio Jorge, with Matheus Pereira leading the squad for key passes per match, Kaio Jorge scoring nine goals in all competitions this season and Christian emerging as Cruzeiro’s leading scorer in the Brasileirao with five goals.

Cruzeiro continue to balance commitments across the Copa Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Brasileirao, placing considerable physical and emotional strain on Artur Jorge’s squad, although their position of second in Libertadores Group D with seven points and progression past Goias Esporte Clube in the Copa do Brasil have boosted morale within the camp.

This meeting therefore brings together two clubs with very different ambitions, as Palmeiras seek to strengthen their grip on top spot and reinforce their title credentials, while Cruzeiro look to continue their revival and prove they can compete consistently with the strongest sides in the division.

Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

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Palmeiras form (all competitions):

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Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

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Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Palmeiras will be missing several important players against Cruzeiro, with Allan suspended after accumulating yellow cards across 30 appearances this season, while Vitor Roque and Piquerez remain unavailable following ankle surgery.

Arthur and Bruno Fuchs are also sidelined because of thigh muscle injuries, while Andreas Pereira faces a late fitness test after suffering a lower-back problem during the draw against Remo, although Palmeiras have been boosted by the return of Paulinho alongside Abel Ferreira’s return to the dugout after his suspension.

Cruzeiro’s biggest absentee remains goalkeeper Cassio, who continues his recovery from a serious multi-ligament injury to his left knee with no confirmed timeframe for a return, meaning Otavio is expected to continue between the posts, while Matheus Henrique is also unavailable after sustaining a pulmonary contusion against Bahia.

Walace and Kaua Prates are likewise ruled out, adding to the injury concerns facing Artur Jorge at this stage of the season, although Cruzeiro still travel with confidence after progressing in the Copa do Brasil and defeating Bahia, with Matheus Pereira continuing to serve as the team’s key creative influence.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Giay, Gomez, Murilo, Jefte; Freitas, Evangelista; Arias, Mauricio, Sosa; Lopez

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; Fagner, Bruno, Jesus, Bruno; Romero, Gerson; Arroyo, Pereira, Kenji; Jorge

We say: Palmeiras 2-0 Cruzeiro

Palmeiras enter the match on the back of a remarkable 30-match unbeaten run at home and currently possess the best record in the points-per-game era at this stage of a Brasileirao campaign, while even their recent draws have featured sustained attacking dominance and control under Abel Ferreira.

Cruzeiro, however, have shown vulnerability away against elite opposition after suffering heavy defeats in two of their last six league matches — losing 4-1 in Sao Paulo and 3-1 against Clube Atletico Mineiro — and all signs point towards Palmeiras producing another commanding home performance.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.