Preview: Bragantino vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 25 Apr 2026 21:47

The Estadio Cicero de Souza Marques will host a Sao Paulo state derby on Sunday as RB Bragantino take on Palmeiras in the Brasileiro. Both sides are in the top half of the table and despite juggling multiple competitions, will be eager to secure three important points.

Bragantino enter this fixture on the back of a high-scoring home win over Remo, lifting them to eighth place. Palmeiras, meanwhile, saw off Athletico Paranaense to maintain a six-point lead at the summit.

Match preview

After drawing in their Copa do Brasil opener, Bragantino now turn their attention back to the Brasileiro with hopes of breaking into the top five. Three positive results have lifted the mood at the club: wins over Blooming (3-2 in the Copa Sudamericana) and Remo (4-2 in the Brasileiro), plus a draw with Mirassol in the Copa do Brasil.

Lucas Barbosa opened the scoring against Mirassol but later put through his own net to level the tie. The second leg, which will decide who advances to the last 16, takes place on 13 May at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia.

In the Brasileirao, Bragantino’s campaign has been inconsistent—oscillating between highs and lows—though the last four rounds have brought some stability, with three wins and one defeat. They currently have 17 points and a goal difference of +1 (15 scored, 14 conceded).

Paraguayan striker Isidro Pitta has stood out, scoring twice against Remo and netting four times in his last four league appearances to pull clear at the top of the Brasileiro scoring charts.

Sunday’s match is also an opportunity for Vagner Mancini's men to improve a poor home record against Palmeiras since their top-flight return in 2020. Across all competitions, the hosts have won just three of 11 home meetings with their rivals.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Palmeiras, led by Abel Ferreira, remain in exceptional form and extended their unbeaten run to ten last Thursday, as goals from Ramon Sosa (twice) and Felipe Anderson sealed a comfortable 3-0 win over Jacuipense in the Copa do Brasil—effectively booking their place in the last 16.

The club now turn their focus back to the league, where they currently hold a six-point cushion over Flamengo and Fluminense (both on 23 points). Palmeiras have accumulated 29 points from nine wins, two draws, and one defeat.

In the previous round, a packed Allianz Parque witnessed captain Gustavo Gomez score the only goal to down Athletico-PR—a match for which Abel served one of his STJD suspensions. The Portuguese coach is back on the touchline for this fixture, as the ban only applied to the last league match.

Palmeiras’ collective strength has been a hallmark this year: their 22 league goals have been shared among ten players. Five are currently joint-top scorers for the club, each with three goals: Jhon Arias, Vitor Roque, Gustavo Gomez, Flaco Lopez, and Allan.

Bragantino Brasileiro form:

L

L

W

W

L

W

Bragantino form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

W

D

Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

W

W

W

W

D

W

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Bragantino arrive with a lengthy injury list. Davi Gomes and Guzman Rodriguez are both out with knee ligament injuries, while Vanderlan is sidelined indefinitely following surgery to correct an arteriovenous malformation.

Fabricio, Herrera, Eduardo, and Agustin Sant'Anna are all managing muscular problems, though Sasha and Herrera returned to the squad in time for the Mirassol draw.

The latest absentee is centre-back Alix Vinicius, suspended after receiving his third yellow card last round. Pedro Henrique is expected to partner Gustavo Marques in central defence.

For Palmeiras, the most significant blow is the injury to Vitor Roque. The striker returned to the starting XI against Jacuipense but was forced off after just 15 minutes following a knock.

Tests on Friday confirmed a syndesmosis injury to his ankle requiring surgery, with no return date set. Centre-back Murilo is also unavailable due to suspension for yellow card accumulation, so Bruno Fuchs is set to slot into defence.

Several first-choice players rested in midweek are expected to return. Piquerez remains sidelined with an ankle injury similar to Roque's, though left-back Jefte’s return to the squad is an encouraging sign.

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Hurtado, Henrique, Marques, Capixaba; Gabriel, Fernandes; Braz, Barbosa, Vinicinho; Pitta

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Giay, Gomez, Fuchs, Arthur; Marlon, Pereira, Allan, Mauricio; Arias, Lopez

We say: Bragantino 2-2 Palmeiras

The current form of both sides, combined with their head-to-head history, points to two attacking teams favouring quick transitions and a high-scoring affair.

Five of Bragantino’s last six home matches have ended with over 2.5 goals, while Palmeiras are the division’s most prolific side so far, with 22 goals. On that basis, we’re tipping a lively draw between these two Sao Paulo clubs.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.