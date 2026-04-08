Preview: Carabobo vs Bragantino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 08 Apr 2026 18:04 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 18:08

While the Copa Libertadores commands most of the attention, the 2026 Copa Sudamericana also gets underway this week with several intriguing group-stage fixtures.

Bragantino open their Group H campaign against Carabobo at Estadio Misael Delgado in Valencia, Venezuela, on Friday. With River Plate and Blooming also in the group, every point carries added weight from the outset.

For Massa Bruta, the Sudamericana arrives at a time of renewed momentum. After a turbulent spell in the Brasileiro, Vagner Mancini's side have regained confidence with back-to-back wins—including a resounding victory over Flamengo and a narrow triumph against Mirassol last time out—and will look to carry that form into their continental debut.

Meanwhile, Carabobo are eager to make a statement at home and show the ambition of a club determined to establish itself on the South American stage.

Match preview

Group H of the Copa Sudamericana is arguably one of the toughest in this year's competition. The presence of River Plate—a continental giant relegated from the Libertadores after failing to secure a place in the main event—makes the battle for top spot even more demanding.

As a result, Bragantino's opening fixture against Carabobo carries significant weight. Securing an away win could prove decisive once the pressure mounts in clashes with River Plate and Blooming.

Red Bull Bragantino have endured a turbulent 2026 season. The Braganca Paulista side recently went six league matches without a win - including three straight defeats - and slipped into the lower echelons of the table, intensifying the pressure on Vagner Mancini.

However, Massa Bruta have delivered an emphatic response. In round nine of the Brasileiro, they thrashed Flamengo 3-0 at home, with standout performances from Isidro Pitta and Henry Mosquera, and followed up with a 1-0 win away at Mirassol. Now on 14 points, Bragantino have climbed to ninth place and given themselves some breathing room.

The partnership between Paraguayan forward Isidro Pitta and Colombian winger Henry Mosquera has driven Bragantino's attack in recent matches.

Pitta, in particular, is in excellent form, scoring in both recent victories and establishing himself as the attack's focal point. In midfield, Matheus Fernandes and Gabriel provide the platform, while Lucas Barbosa links creativity with finishing. Tiago Volpi, who replaced Cleiton in goal, has offered greater assurance to the backline.

Bragantino's main concern remains their away form. In their last ten away matches across all competitions, they have won three, drawn four, and lost three, conceding in seven of those games.

Their defensive record away from Braganca remains a vulnerability for a side that looks far more solid at home. The injury list is also a concern, with Guzman Rodriguez, Vanderlan, Fabricio, Davi Gomes, and Fernando all confirmed absentees.

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

Meanwhile, Carabobo enter the 2026 Sudamericana as one of Venezuelan football's most ambitious clubs. Champions of the 2024 Torneo Apertura under Spanish coach Diego Merino, the Granate de Valencia invested heavily ahead of this season, adding Edson Castillo, Alexander Gonzalez, Maurice Cova, and the experienced Yohandry Orozco, who returned to Venezuela after spells in Colombia and Mexico.

In the 2026 Liga FUTVE, Daniel Farias's men sit eighth in the Torneo Apertura with 13 points from ten rounds, nine behind leaders UCV. Their recent form has been inconsistent.

A 1-1 draw with La Guaira in the latest round was respectable, but a 3-2 defeat to Estudiantes de Merida in round eight exposed defensive vulnerabilities that Bragantino may look to exploit. Nicaraguan forward Jaime Moreno is emerging as one of the squad's exciting prospects, while Eric Ramirez remains the main attacking focal point.

Carabobo's continental record remains modest but is improving. The club have competed in six editions of the Libertadores, including preliminary rounds, and five of the Sudamericana, with their participation in the 2025 Libertadores group stage representing their highest achievement to date.

Their recent record against Brazilian opposition, however, is concerning. In 2024, Ceara thrashed Carabobo 3-0 in the Sudamericana group stage, underlining the gap in quality between the leagues.

The Estadio Polideportivo Misael Delgado in Valencia, with a capacity of around 10,000, may lack the grandeur of South America's biggest stages, but it offers a demanding environment in every sense.

Nighttime temperatures in the region can exceed 30°C, and Carabobo typically start matches at high intensity, aiming to impose their rhythm before the opposition has time to settle.

Carabobo form (all competitions):

D

W

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L

D

D

Bragantino form (all competitions):

D

L

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L

W

W

Team News

Red Bull Bragantino arrive in Venezuela in good spirits, buoyed by back-to-back victories that ended a six-match winless run.

Vagner Mancini is expected to stick with the core that overcame Flamengo and Mirassol, with Tiago Volpi in goal and Isidro Pitta leading the attack.

The main question is whether Mancini will rest any key players with the Brasileiro schedule in mind, though indications point to a strong starting XI for the continental opener.

Carabobo, under coach Daniel Farias, approach their group stage debut with motivation and a relatively settled squad.

Goalkeeper Lucas Bruera should keep his place between the posts, with Alexander Gonzalez, Edson Castillo, Maurice Cova, and Yohandry Orozco forming the backbone of a squad experienced by local standards. Eric Ramirez and Jaime Moreno are among Carabobo's main attacking threats.

There are no significant injury concerns reported that would alter Carabobo's lineup for the opener. With that in mind, Farias is likely to field his strongest side and hope the home crowd can turn the Misael Delgado into a pressure cooker for Bragantino.

Carabobo possible starting lineup:

Bruera; Gonzalez, Neira, Fuentes, Berrios; Castillo, Cova, Nunez; Perez, Ramirez, Moreno

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Sant'Anna, Vinicius, Marques, Capixaba; Gabriel, Fernandes, Herrera; Barbosa, Pitta, Mosquera

We say: Carabobo 1-1 Bragantino

Carabobo possess enough quality to trouble Bragantino, particularly with home advantage and the Valencia heat working in their favour. The presence of Venezuelan internationals and passionate support makes the Misael Delgado a challenging venue for visiting sides.

Bragantino, meanwhile, arrive in their best form of the season after two consecutive victories, though their away record remains a concern. A closely contested match is expected, with Massa Bruta likely to find it difficult to impose their style away from Braganca—though their individual quality could still be enough to secure at least a point on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.