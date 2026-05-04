Preview: Sporting Cristal vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 04 May 2026 21:10

Sporting Cristal and Palmeiras meet on Tuesday, May 5, at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in the fourth round of Group F of the 2026 Copa Libertadores. The fixture shapes up as a direct showdown, with the Peruvian side leading the group and the Brazilian outfit sitting second as they look to respond.

With the group finely poised, the match carries significant weight for both teams. A home win for Sporting Cristal would open up a decisive gap at the top and place them on the brink of qualification, while Palmeiras have the opportunity to climb into first place and take control of the group heading into the final stages of the campaign.

Match preview

Sporting Cristal are experiencing contrasting fortunes in 2026. In the Peruvian Liga 1, they have collected only 14 points from 13 rounds and are far off the pace in the Torneo Apertura race, while in the Libertadores they lead Group F with six points from three matches.

In the continental competition, the side managed by Zé Ricardo defeated Cerro Porteño 1-0 on the opening day, then lost 2-1 to Palmeiras at the Allianz Parque — a defeat marked by a controversial incident that benefited their opponents — before recovering in the following round with a 2-0 win over Junior Barranquilla, courtesy of goals from Santiago González and Catriel Cabellos.

At home, Cristal boast a 100 per cent record in the 2026 Libertadores: two matches, two wins, four goals scored and none conceded. The strain of continental commitments is starting to show in their domestic form, but the Estadio Matute remains a stronghold for the club.

To progress to the last 16, Cristal need at minimum a victory and a draw across their three remaining fixtures. The clash with Palmeiras in the fourth round looms as the toughest test on that path, and a home win over the continental runners-up could give the Peruvian club a decisive edge in the standings.

© Imago

Palmeiras arrive at the fourth round with five points in Group F, in second place, one behind Cristal. Abel Ferreira's side have already lifted the Campeonato Paulista and lead the Brasileirão with 33 points from 14 rounds. In the Libertadores, however, the campaign has been inconsistent, with one win and two draws.

On the opening matchday, they drew 1-1 away to Junior Barranquilla. They then beat Sporting Cristal 2-1 at the Allianz Parque, with Murilo netting the club's 500th goal in the competition and Flaco López converting the decisive penalty in the 80th minute. In the third round, another draw: 1-1 against Cerro Porteño in Paraguay.

Despite the inconsistent results, Palmeiras' attacking output remains steady. The side have scored in every group-stage match so far, totalling four goals in three games, while also producing a high shot volume and dominating possession for long spells. Defensively, they have conceded only three goals, maintaining a positive goal difference and showing balance even on the road.

The head-to-head record favours them: four wins, one draw and two defeats in seven meetings, with 16 goals scored and seven conceded. In 2025, they registered two victories — 3-2 in Lima and 6-0 in São Paulo on the final group-stage matchday. Playing at Matute, however, is a different proposition, given that Cristal have yet to be breached at home in this Libertadores campaign.

Sporting Cristal Copa Libertadores form:

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Palmeiras Copa Libertadores form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Sporting Cristal face Palmeiras without first-choice goalkeeper Renato Solís, sidelined with a ruptured cruciate ligament and no return date, and without midfielder Christofer Gonzales, who is still recovering from surgery on a medial collateral ligament injury. Diego Enríquez takes over between the posts and has been growing into the role during the group stage.

In midfield, veteran Yoshimar Yotún is also out injured, leaving Zé Ricardo with fewer creative options. Despite the absences, the team retain the core that beat Cerro Porteño and Junior Barranquilla at home, and Brazilians Cazonatti and Cristiano remain key cogs in the system.

Palmeiras travel to Lima with two absentees: Vitor Roque is treating an ankle problem and Piquerez is still recovering from a ruptured ligament. The left-back slot remains the most exposed area, with Arthur or Khellven set to fill in. Paulinho is another option.

The club played nine matches in April alone, across the Brasileirão, the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores, and the accumulated fatigue is starting to show in their performances. Even so, Flaco López and Jhon Arias remain Abel Ferreira's chief attacking weapons for the Lima encounter.

Sporting Cristal possible starting lineup:

Diego Enríquez; Leandro Sosa, Miguel Araujo, Rafael Lutiger, Cristiano; Gustavo Cazonatti, Juan González, Maxloren Castro; Írven Ávila, Iberico, Yotún. Manager: Zé Ricardo.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Carlos Miguel; Giay, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Arthur; Marlon Freitas, Andreas Pereira, Allan, Jhon Arias; Ramón Sosa, Flaco López. Manager: Abel Ferreira.

We say: Sporting Cristal 0-2 Palmeiras

Palmeiras arrive in Lima in strong form, unbeaten in 13 matches this season. They have recorded one win and two draws in the group stage so far, including a 2–1 victory over Sporting Cristal at the Allianz Parque. With superior technical quality and greater experience, the Verdão appear well equipped to manage the Peruvian side, who have struggled domestically, losing three of their last four matches in Liga 1.

Sporting Cristal have been one of the surprises of the Libertadores, topping Group F with six points, but their home form has been inconsistent. They have shown vulnerability in defensive transitions—an area Palmeiras are particularly effective at exploiting. A closely contested first half is expected, but the Brazilian side could impose their rhythm after the break and ultimately pull away, potentially securing victory by a two-goal margin.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.