Preview: Palmeiras vs Sporting Cristal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 15 Apr 2026 12:11

Palmeiras host Sporting Cristal at Allianz Parque on Thursday in a Group F clash of the 2026 Copa Libertadores, a fixture that already carries added importance after the Brazilian side slipped up in their opening match against Junior Barranquilla.

The Peruvian side, meanwhile, began their campaign with a win over Cerro Porteño and could open up a five-point gap over Palmeiras with another positive result in São Paulo. With the two teams meeting for the second consecutive season, this encounter promises to be a highly engaging contest.

Match preview

Palmeiras began their Libertadores campaign with a 1-1 draw at Junior Barranquilla. Teófilo Gutiérrez opened the scoring for the Colombian side after ten minutes, but Ramón Sosa levelled in the second half. It was the third successive season in which the club had started the competition unbeaten.

At the weekend, in the Brasileirão, another draw was added to their record. Against city rivals Corinthians, Abel Ferreira's side were held to a goalless draw at the Neo Química Arena — a poor showing from a team who at one point had two extra men on the pitch. The match was further overshadowed by a mass brawl in the dressing rooms, with both clubs exchanging accusations afterwards.

Despite the numerical advantage, Palmeiras failed to translate it into clear-cut opportunities. It was Corinthians' Yuri Alberto who had the best chance to break the deadlock, only to be denied by an excellent save from Carlos Miguel. The draw notwithstanding, Palmeiras retained their lead at the top of the table, six points clear of Flamengo (26 to 20).

Thursday's fixture opens a run of home games for the club, with Athletico Paranaense visiting on Sunday in the Brasileirão, followed by Jacuipense on April 23 in the Copa do Brasil. It also marks the beginning of the end of the Allianz Parque naming rights, with Brazilian bank Nubank set to lend the stadium its name from May onwards.

Unbeaten in seven matches, Palmeiras are searching for their first Libertadores win to thrust themselves into contention for the knockout phase. Abel has a near-complete squad at his disposal as the side look to deliver in front of their own supporters.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

The Peruvian side return to Brazil a year on from their last visit to the Allianz, having suffered a 6-0 defeat on the final group stage matchday in 2025 — finishing bottom of the pool. The circumstances, however, are markedly different this time around.

Sporting Cristal opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Cerro Porteño, the decisive goal scored by Brazilian forward Felipe Vizeu, who came off the bench in the 72nd minute to secure the three points.

The match also marked a debut in the dugout: Zé Ricardo took charge of the Peruvian club for the first time, having been appointed in recent weeks following a mutual parting with Paulo Autuori. The split came on the back of a poor run — three defeats in four matches.

Sporting Cristal did not play at the weekend in the Peruvian league, where they currently sit tenth with 11 points from three wins, two draws and four defeats.

A week without competitive football may well work in their favour, with their physical freshness a potential factor as they look to trouble the Brazilians on the road.

Palmeiras Copa Libertadores form:

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

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Sporting Cristal Copa Libertadores form:

Sporting Cristal form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

The Brazilian coaching staff have almost their full squad available for the continental fixture. Currently, only Jefté (muscular thigh injury) and Piquerez (ankle ligament rupture) remain with the medical department.

In Monday's training session, Vitor Roque participated fully and continues to recover from a calf problem. The number nine's involvement remains in doubt, though there is cautious optimism he will be included in the squad soon. Paulinho, who is still working through physical rehabilitation, is not expected to be named.

Abel Ferreira is likely to name the same base formation as in recent matches. The key returnee on Thursday is Jhon Arias, who served a suspension during the weekend's derby, and he is expected to reclaim the berth previously occupied by Sosa. The manager must also decide between young Artur and Khellven at left back.

Sporting Cristal are without Renato Solís (recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture) and Christofer Gonzales (operated on following a medial collateral ligament injury), with no return date set for either player.

Midfielder Gabriel, formerly of Mirassol, remains a doubt after a meniscus injury, though he has returned to field training and could feature on Thursday.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Carlos Miguel; Agustín Giay, Bruno Fuchs, Gustavo Gómez, Artur (Khellven); Marlon Freitas, Andreas Pereira; Jhon Arias, Maurício, Allan; Flaco López. Manager: Abel Ferreira.

Sporting Cristal possible starting lineup:

Diego Enríquez; Leandro Sosa, Miguel Araujo, Rafael Lutiger, Cristiano; Juan González, Gustavo Cazonatti, Martín Távara, Maxloren Castro; Irven Ávila, Luis Ibérico. Manager: Zé Ricardo.

We say: Palmeiras 3-0 Sporting Cristal

Palmeiras come into this fixture as strong favourites to secure their first home points of the campaign. Unbeaten on their own turf this year, they are expected to dictate the tempo and turn their superiority into a convincing result.

Sporting Cristal, meanwhile, are going through an inconsistent spell, further complicated by a recent managerial change that may disrupt their cohesion against such well-drilled opposition. The Peruvians have conceded two or more goals in three of their six away matches in 2026, underlining their defensive vulnerabilities.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.