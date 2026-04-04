Preview: Bahia vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 04 Apr 2026 21:48 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 22:45

Two of the Brasileiro’s top three are in action on Sunday as high-flying Palmeiras travel to Arena Fonte Nova to face Bahia in round 10.

The hosts reclaimed third place with a 3-0 win over Athletico Paranaense last time out, while the visitors sit top of the table after a superb start, having won seven of their nine matches so far.

Match preview

Bahia responded in style after their 4-1 defeat to Remo in matchday eight, bouncing back with a commanding 3-0 victory over Athletico Paranaense last Wednesday to relieve the pressure on Rogerio Ceni’s side.

Everaldo and Luciano Juba delivered for Tricolor, with the former bagging a first-half brace. Both are Bahia’s joint-top scorers in the league so far, boasting three goals apiece.

Maior do Nordeste’s latest win preserved their unbeaten home record in the Brasileiro, with two wins and two draws.

Just as they did two seasons ago when they qualified for the Copa Libertadores, the Steel Squad have made a bright start, currently sitting third with 17 points.

Ceni recently praised his players’ dedication and commitment after they produced an assured performance following a period of inconsistency.

One of the new faces against Athletico Paranaense was goalkeeper Leo Vieira. After seven starts for Chapecoense, the new signing made his Bahia debut.

He made four saves and kept a clean sheet in his first outing, and the 35-year-old will be crucial to Bahia’s chances of toppling the league leaders and cementing their place near the top of the table.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Palmeiras' impressive run continued with a 2-1 victory over Gremio, thanks in no small part to Marlon Freitas.

The midfielder netted both of Palmeiras' goals, securing their seventh league win of the campaign.

In addition to topping the table, Abel Ferreira’s men still boast a 100% home record and continue to impress in front of their own fans.

However, they are conceding an average of one goal per game, with Carlos Vinicius’ strike for Gremio ensuring the run continues.

Palmeiras will have Ferreira back on the touchline for Sunday’s game after the coach served a suspension last time out, having received his third yellow card against Sao Paulo.

The clash with Bahia marks the start of a gruelling eight-game April schedule across three competitions: the Brasileiro, Copa Libertadores, and Copa do Brasil.

As a result, squad management will be a key challenge for the coaching staff as they look to maintain their strong run of results.

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Team News

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Bahia host Palmeiras with two confirmed absentees: forward Ruan Pablo and goalkeeper Ronaldo - both sidelined through injury.

Ronaldo suffered a dislocated shoulder making a save against Remo and is expected to be sidelined for three months.

However, Kanu and Mateo Sanabria have returned to training after injury layoffs and could be included in the matchday squad.

Rogerio Ceni has no fresh injury or suspension concerns and may name an unchanged XI as Bahia seek three points at home.

For Palmeiras, Vitor Roque is expected to remain out due to an ankle problem.

The striker spent the international break recovering, but missed the match against Gremio and there is no timetable for his return.

With left-back Piquerez sidelined after ankle surgery and his immediate replacement Jefte recently suffering a thigh injury, Artur is expected to start on Sunday.

Bahia possible starting lineup:

Vieira; Acevedo, Mingo, Gabriel, Juba; Alexandre, Erick, Lucas; Oliveira, Pulga, Everaldo

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Giay, Fuchs, Gomez, Arthur; Freitas, Pereira; Arias, Mauricio, Allan; Lopez

We say: Bahia 1-1 Palmeiras

This match promises to be a closely-fought contest, with Bahia boasting a strong home record and Palmeiras the most consistent side in the Brasileiro so far. Both teams’ recent performances suggest chances at both ends over the 90 minutes.

Bahia have held Palmeiras to a draw in five of their last eight meetings at Fonte Nova, and we are backing a repeat outcome here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.