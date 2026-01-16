Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'in talks' with Brazilian club over striker sale this January

By Carter White | 16 Jan 2026 17:20

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered talks with Brazilian club Bahia over the sale of attacker Alejo Veliz.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Argentinian side Rosario Central, where he spent the early days of his senior career.

As a result, Veliz is not around in North London to help ease the attacking crisis at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With Richarlison sidelined due to a hamstring problem for the next two months, Spurs are scrambling for solutions in the market.

Thomas Frank's side could move for a striker target during the remainder of the January window to ease the burden on the returning Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham 'in talks' over Veliz sale

According to The Athletic, Tottenham are still pushing ahead with planned attacking outgoings despite Richarilson's injury.

The report claims that Spurs are exploring a deal to permanently offload striker Veliz back to South America.

It is believed that Brazilian club Bahia are keen on bringing the 22-year-old back to the continent this month.

The two clubs are yet to agree a deal for Veliz, although the negotiations are supposedly moving in that direction.

Consequently, Rosario Central could lose the loan services of the Argentine in the middle of their campaign.

Is Bahia a good fit for Veliz?

After finishing seventh in the Brazilian Serie A last season, Bahia are preparing for the qualification rounds of Copa Libertadores.

Therefore, Veliz would have the opportunity to test himself in South America's equivalent to the Champions League.

Bahia are owned by the City Football Group, meaning that they are a sister team to Premier League giants Manchester City.