Tottenham: Four attackers Thomas Frank could sign to replace Richarlison, including £72.3m Arsenal rejector

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jan 2026 12:58

It rains and it pours at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Thomas Frank's bottom-half battlers have just lost their top scorer for potentially as long as two months due to injury.

Eight-goal attacker Richarlison will miss the rest of January and the entirety of February with the serious hamstring issue he picked up against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, ruling him out of crunch clashes with Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United before the beginning of March.

The under-pressure Frank at least has Dominic Solanke back from a long-term ankle issue to compete with Randal Kolo Muani up front, but Mathys Tel has supposedly become disillusioned with life in North London and could head back to France in search of regular minutes.

Coupled with Brennan Johnson's £35m move to Crystal Palace and Dejan Kulusevski's continued recovery from a knee issue, Spurs fans are crying out for attacking reinforcements, some far-fetched and some whose proposed switches are not beyond the realm of possibility.

Here, Sports Mole looks at four attackers Tottenham could realistically sign to replace Richarlison in the January transfer window.

© Imago

A versatile attacker is an employable attacker in the modern-day game, and Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi certainly fits the bill, having frequently occupied both central and wide roles in the early stages of his career.

Still only 23 years old, the Germany international has registered 54 goal involvements in 131 matches for BVB - 32 of his own and 22 assists - but he is now in the last 18 months of his contract.

Adeyemi has mostly made headlines for the wrong reasons this season, from being fined close to £400,000 for illegal possession of weapons to reacting furiously to being substituted in December's Bundesliga win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Dortmund have supposedly still not ruled out an extension, but the German giants will surely consider a sale in January if it becomes clear that an agreement cannot be struck, potentially pitting Tottenham against all of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

© Imago / Ulrik Pedersen/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

A man who made a fleeting impression in the Premier League with Norwich City, Christos Tzolis made just 14 appearances in the English top flight for the Canaries in 2021-22, failing to register a single goal or assist.

However, the 23-year-old has been nothing short of a revelation for Belgian outfit Club Brugge, amassing 32 goals and 31 assists in 87 games for the Jupiler Pro League side and making his presence felt against Europe's best this season.

Tzolis has had a direct hand in a whopping 26 goals in 31 matches in 2025-26, including an assist in a thrilling 3-3 Champions League draw with Barcelona, and a strike in a 2-1 loss to Atalanta BC in the same competition.

Spurs are rumoured to have taken an interest in the Greece international, who is under contract until 2029, but Club Brugge have never sold a player for more than £32.5m and would be in no position to turn down a similar amount.

© Imago

Going down the Premier League-proven route, Jorgen Strand Larsen took Molineux by storm with 14 Premier League goals in the 2024-25 season, attracting interest from some of the division's European-chasing outfits.

However, with Wolves' collective fortunes taking a turn for the worse, Strand Larsen has also experienced a dramatic decline on a personal note, managing a mere one goal and one assist in the 2025-26 Premier League in the absence of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The 25-year-old did come up with a hat-trick and assist in a 6-1 FA Cup pummelling of Shrewsbury Town at the weekend, though, re-lighting the blue-touch paper at the perfect time while Premier League clubs reportedly queue up for his services.

Wolves are supposedly open to a winter sale for the right price - that price being a reported £60m - and Spurs would have an immediate advantage over the likes of West Ham United and Leeds United given their Champions League participation.

The Lilywhites have not got £65m worth of goals out of Solanke yet, though, and fans may have reservations about a similar outlay on another striker, especially one who has not cut the mustard in recent months.

© Imago

Flash back to the winter window of 2022, when Arsenal fans were rolling out the red carpet for Dusan Vlahovic to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, only for the Serbian to snub interest from the current Premier League leaders.

Instead, Fiorentina and Juventus struck a hefty £72.3m agreement for Vlahovic, whose agents were apparently using Arsenal's name to ensure that La Viola could get the best possible deal for the striker four years ago.

Sixty-four goals and 16 assists from 162 games is hardly a disastrous return, but Vlahovic's Juventus career has been plagued by inconsistency, and the consensus is that he has never quite fulfilled his promise in Turin.

Now in the last six months of his contract, Vlahovic can enter talks with foreign clubs before a possible free transfer in the summer, and all the signs are pointing to a departure from the Old Lady in 2026.

Losing a £72.3m investment for nothing would go down as one of Juventus' biggest financial failures - which is saying something - so Spurs could possibly twist the Bianconeri's arm with a £20m-£30m sum for the 25-year-old, who still has a lot to offer.