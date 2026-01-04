Tottenham transfer news: 'Highly-respected' 11-goal winger on Fabio Paratici's six-man shortlist

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jan 2026 13:43 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 13:43

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly earmarked a former Norwich City winger as a potential Brennan Johnson replacement.

The Lilywhites sanctioned Johnson's £35m move to Crystal Palace at the start of the January transfer window, after the Welshman was informed he was not in Thomas Frank's long-term plans.

Spurs sold Johnson to their London rivals despite the absences of Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison through injury, while Xavi Simons still has one game of his three-match suspension to serve.

Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus, Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel are all alternative options out wide, but the latter is struggling for game time, and none of the quartet has truly set the world alight this term.

Furthermore, the Lilywhites have just offloaded Manor Solomon to Fiorentina on loan, after recalling the Israeli attacker from his spell at Villarreal.

As a result, Frank and sporting director Fabio Paratici are said to be after wide reinforcements in the January window, and TEAMtalk reports that Christos Tzolis is a name on the Lilywhites' shortlist.

Spurs must pay 'record-breaking fee' for Christos Tzolis transfer

© Iconsport / PA Images

The 23-year-old is perhaps best known for his three years at Norwich from 2021 to 2024, although he only made 30 appearance for the Canaries, including 14 in the 2021-22 Premier League.

Tzolis subsequently moved to Dusseldorf in 2024 after a short loan spell, but he was immediately transferred to Belgian side Club Brugge, whom he has excelled for since that £5.7m transfer.

The Greece international has produced an exceptional 63 goal contributions in 86 appearances for the Belgian giants in all tournaments - 32 of his own and 31 assists - and he has been in merciless form throughout 2025-26.

Tzolis boasts 11 goals and 15 assists from 30 games in the current season, and he is understood to be 'highly respected' by senior figures in Tottenham's analytics and scouting departments.

However, in order to land the 2002-born attacker, Tottenham would reportedly have to make him Club Brugge's most expensive sale of all time at around £35m, surpassing the £32.2m that AC Milan paid for Charles De Ketelaere in 2022.

Christos Tzolis on six-strong Tottenham attacking shortlist?

© Imago / Every Second Media

One senior Spurs scout is supposedly convinced that Tzolis is the player that the club should pursue, and the Greek attacker is four years older and wiser than he was during his only previous season in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old lacks the star factor of some of the other names on Tottenham's attacking shortlist, though; the Lilywhites are said to be considering a total of six names to bolster their wide ranks either in January or the summer.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams are supposedly wanted by the Europa League winners, although both would prove to be significantly pricier than Tzolis.

Manchester City's Savinho, Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche and Atalanta BC's Ademola Lookman complete Tottenham's wishlist, and the former could be a viable option once Antoine Semenyo's £65m move to the Etihad has gone through.