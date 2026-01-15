Tottenham games Richarlison could miss with hamstring injury as Thomas Frank issues quintuple team news update

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jan 2026 17:19 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 17:36

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has delivered a crushing injury update regarding Richarlison, who is set to be out for seven weeks with a hamstring problem.

The Brazilian sustained the issue in the weekend's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup, lasting just 31 minutes before being replaced by Randal Kolo Muani.

Frank could not give a definitive update on Richarlison's concern at the time, but as with any thigh injury, there were immediate fears that the ex-Everton striker could be sidelined for a while.

Addressing the media ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with London rivals West Ham United, Frank confirmed that Richarlison's injury was significant and would keep him out for close to two months.

"Richy (Richarlison) unfortunately got a hamstring injury which will keep him out for up to seven weeks," the Dane said at his pre-game press conference.

Spurs games Richarlison could miss with hamstring injury

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

Richarlison's latest fitness setback deprives Spurs of their top scorer in all competitions this season, one who has found the back of the net eight times in total and on seven occasions in the Premier League.

A seven-week absence from Richarlison's injury date - January 10 - would keep the attacker out for the whole of February, meaning that he should sit out at least eight matches across the Premier League and Champions League.

Tottenham will be missing the 28-year-old for this weekend's game against West Ham, as well as battles with Borussia Dortmund, Burnley and Eintracht Frankfurt before the end of January.

The Lilywhites then face four daunting February fixtures against Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and North London rivals Arsenal, all of which Richarlison should be unavailable for as he continues his recovery.

If Tottenham progress to the Champions League knockout round playoffs, the first legs of those ties will be played on February 17-18 and the second on February 24-25, meaning that Richarlison may miss 10 matches in total.

However, if all goes to plan in the striker's rehabilitation, he should target a comeback for the Premier League London derby against Fulham at Craven Cottage on March 1.

Thomas Frank confirms quadruple Spurs boost for West Ham clash

© Imago

Richarlison joins Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Mohammed Kudus in the Tottenham treatment room, while Pape Sarr's Senegal face Morocco in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations this Sunday.

In brighter news, Frank confirmed that Lucas Bergvall and Yves Bissouma could make the squad this weekend, while Destiny Udogie and Dominic Solanke are also in contention for minutes.

"Lucas Bergvall could be available, hopefully be available for Saturday. (Yves) Bissouma is back, so he is available as well," Frank added. "Both Destiny (Udogie) and Dom (Dominic Solanke) are close to finishing a good week of training, so they are a bit closer.

"Both will be involved and available (at West Ham) but they are closer to playing even more minutes, so that’s positive. They look good, both of them."

Tottenham will also have Cristian Romero back from his suspension for improper conduct, while Conor Gallagher is in line for his debut after his £34.7m transfer from Atletico Madrid was confirmed on Wednesday.