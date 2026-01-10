FA Cup
Spurs
Jan 10, 2026 5.45pm
1
2
HT : 0 2
FT Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Aston Villa
  • Randal Kolo 31' yellowcard
  • Wilson Odobert 54' goal
  • Dane Scarlett 78' yellowcard
  • Dominic Solanke 83' yellowcard
  • Djed Spence 83' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Youri Tielemans 9'
  • goal Emiliano Buendia 22'
  • goal Morgan Rogers 45'+3'
  • yellowcard Jadon Sancho 65'
  • yellowcard Ollie Watkins 65'
  • yellowcard Lucas Digne 78'
  • yellowcard Andres Garcia 79'

Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Thomas Frank's side are dumped out of the FA Cup

By | , Last updated:

Agony for Frank as Villa dump Tottenham out of the FA Cup in the third round
© Imago / Paul Marriott

Aston Villa secured their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Saturday night.

Emiliano Buendia sent Villa ahead in the 22nd minute of the match before turning provider for Morgan Rogers, who doubled the away side's advantage late in the first period.

Tottenham had one back in the 54th minute through Wilson Odobert but were unable to find a second, as Thomas Frank's side were eliminated in the third round of the tournament.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / News Images

Is Frank under pressure now?

Tottenham actually deserve a degree of praise for their second-half performance, as it was much-improved on the first, but Villa did enough to secure a spot in the fourth round.

Spurs have now won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions, and it would be fair to say that the club's supporters are incredibly frustrated at this moment in time.

Tottenham now have two huge matches in quick succession, facing West Ham United in the Premier League next weekend before hosting Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Two more poor results would lead to increased speculation surrounding Frank, who has not had the impact that many predicted this season.

As for Villa, it was far from a perfect performance, but Unai Emery's side did enough to secure their position in the fourth round of the tournament, and it has been a brilliant campaign to date for the club.

TOTTENHAM VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Emiliano Buendia goal vs. Tottenham (22nd minute, Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa)

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Tottenham (45th minute, Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa)

Villa double their advantage in the closing stages of the first period at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Rogers fires the ball into the bottom corner following a flick from Buendia.

Spurs are in big trouble at the end of the first period.

Wilson Odobert goal vs. Aston Villa (54th minute, Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa)

Tottenham are back in the cup tie, and it is Odobert with the goal, with the attacker coming up with a smart finish inside the penalty box after being found by Randal Kolo Muani.

MAN OF THE MATCH - EMILIANO BUENDIA

Buendia was absolutely crucial to Villa winning at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The attacker made the breakthrough in North London before setting up Rogers for 2-0, and he also cleared one off the line from Pedro Porro in the second period when Spurs were pushing for a leveller.

TOTTENHAM VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham 40%-60% Aston Villa

Shots: Tottenham 13-17 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Tottenham 5-8 Aston Villa

Corners: Tottenham 4-6 Aston Villa

Fouls: Tottenham 17-10 Aston Villa

WHAT NEXT?

Tottenham's attention will now switch back to the Premier League, with Frank's side welcoming West Ham to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 17.

Villa, meanwhile, will be back in Premier League action at home to Everton on January 18, and Emery's side should enter that match in a confident mood due to their strong performance in North London.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Tottenham Hotspur related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe