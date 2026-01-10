Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Thomas Frank's side are dumped out of the FA Cup

By Matt Law | 10 Jan 2026 19:43 , Last updated: 10 Jan 2026 19:46

Aston Villa secured their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Saturday night.

Emiliano Buendia sent Villa ahead in the 22nd minute of the match before turning provider for Morgan Rogers, who doubled the away side's advantage late in the first period.

Tottenham had one back in the 54th minute through Wilson Odobert but were unable to find a second, as Thomas Frank's side were eliminated in the third round of the tournament.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Is Frank under pressure now?

Tottenham actually deserve a degree of praise for their second-half performance, as it was much-improved on the first, but Villa did enough to secure a spot in the fourth round.

Spurs have now won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions, and it would be fair to say that the club's supporters are incredibly frustrated at this moment in time.

Tottenham now have two huge matches in quick succession, facing West Ham United in the Premier League next weekend before hosting Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Two more poor results would lead to increased speculation surrounding Frank, who has not had the impact that many predicted this season.

As for Villa, it was far from a perfect performance, but Unai Emery's side did enough to secure their position in the fourth round of the tournament, and it has been a brilliant campaign to date for the club.

TOTTENHAM VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Emiliano Buendia goal vs. Tottenham (22nd minute, Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa)

Villa lead ?



Emiliano Buendia gives Unai Emery's side the lead with Villa's first shot on target ?#FACup pic.twitter.com/ybawBnYOeU — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 10, 2026

Villa make the breakthrough in the 22nd minute of the match, as Buendia smashes the ball into the back of the net from close range following smart work from Donyell Malen.

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Tottenham (45th minute, Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa)

Wonderful team goal! ?



Morgan Rogers doubles Aston Villa's lead against Spurs in the FA Cup, just as he did last season! ⚽️⚽️



?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/TkUagWFhZX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 10, 2026

Villa double their advantage in the closing stages of the first period at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Rogers fires the ball into the bottom corner following a flick from Buendia.

Spurs are in big trouble at the end of the first period.

Wilson Odobert goal vs. Aston Villa (54th minute, Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa)

Back in it! ?



Less than 10 minutes have gone in the second half and Spurs have pulled a goal back thanks to Wilson Odobert. pic.twitter.com/zvLYCKj2Fp — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 10, 2026

Tottenham are back in the cup tie, and it is Odobert with the goal, with the attacker coming up with a smart finish inside the penalty box after being found by Randal Kolo Muani.

MAN OF THE MATCH - EMILIANO BUENDIA

Emi Buendía from Argentina ?? pic.twitter.com/R1aU0ci1jx — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 10, 2026

Buendia was absolutely crucial to Villa winning at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The attacker made the breakthrough in North London before setting up Rogers for 2-0, and he also cleared one off the line from Pedro Porro in the second period when Spurs were pushing for a leveller.

TOTTENHAM VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham 40%-60% Aston Villa

Shots: Tottenham 13-17 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Tottenham 5-8 Aston Villa

Corners: Tottenham 4-6 Aston Villa

Fouls: Tottenham 17-10 Aston Villa

WHAT NEXT?

Tottenham's attention will now switch back to the Premier League, with Frank's side welcoming West Ham to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 17.

Villa, meanwhile, will be back in Premier League action at home to Everton on January 18, and Emery's side should enter that match in a confident mood due to their strong performance in North London.