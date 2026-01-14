Conor Gallagher's first words as Tottenham player as Thomas Frank reacts to confirmed £34.7m transfer

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jan 2026 16:10 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 16:21

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the permanent signing of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid - a transfer that sees Spurs go from hijacked to hijackers.

The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Europa League winners and joins for a reported £34.7m after one-and-a-half seasons at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Tottenham and Aston Villa were in a two-horse race to sign Gallagher from Atletico this month, and the Lions had seemingly leapfrogged the London club by agreeing a fee with their Spanish counterparts, but the player never gave the green light to Unai Emery's side.

Instead, Gallagher informed Atletico of his desire to join Tottenham, who quickly leapfrogged Villa in the transfer chase and have now announced the England international as their first signing of the January window.

"I'm so happy and excited to be here, taking the next step in my career at an amazing club," Gallagher told the official Tottenham website.

Thomas Frank reacts as Tottenham confirm Conor Gallagher signing

“I'm here to give everything.” pic.twitter.com/ECxshCP2AZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2026

"I wanted to be a Spurs player and thankfully the Club felt the same. It was very easy, it happened very quickly and I'm ready to get on the pitch.

“I know how great the fans are, I’m really happy to be a part of it here and want to create special moments and memories together."

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank praised the 'tireless' work that went into signing the former Chelsea man, adding: "Conor is a top midfielder, who we have worked tirelessly to add to our squad.

“He is still young, so has plenty of room for improvement, but also has huge experience across the Premier League, La Liga and with the England national team.

“Conor has captained teams so will bring leadership, maturity, character and personality to our dressing room, while his running power, pressing ability and eye for goal will strengthen us in a key area of the pitch. I’m excited about working with him every day and I know the fans will love what he will bring to the team."

Gallagher departs Atletico having registered seven goals and seven assists in 77 games for Diego Simeone's side across all competitions, prior to which he made 136 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace, Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion.

The 25-year-old reinforces a Spurs midfield recently depleted by a long-term hamstring injury to Rodrigo Bentancur, while Yves Bissouma has not made a single appearance this season due to injury and disciplinary issues.

When could Conor Gallagher make Spurs debut? What shirt will he wear?

Gallagher has arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium three days before Saturday's Premier League London derby with West Ham United, and the midfielder should be in contention to make his debut against the Irons.

Spurs did not confirm Gallagher's shirt number in their signing announcement, but it is understood that the 25-year-old will don the number 22 shirt, recently vacated by Brennan Johnson after the Welshman's move to Palace.

Following Gallagher's arrival, Tottenham should soon wrap up a deal for Santos left-back Souza before turning their attention to possible attacking reinforcements, including a former Norwich City attacker.