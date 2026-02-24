Tottenham transfer news: Luka Vuskovic plan becomes clearer after fresh update amid European interest

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Feb 2026 12:50 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 12:51

Highly-rated defender Luka Vuskovic will return to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season following his loan spell at Hamburger SV, the German club’s sporting director Claus Costa has said.

The 19-year-old Croatian was signed by Spurs from boyhood club Hajduk Split for around £12m in the summer of 2025, but he is yet to make a single competitive appearance for the North Londoners.

Instead, Vuskovic has experienced a productive loan spell at Bundesliga club Hamburger SV where the centre-back has impressed across 19 league appearances this season, chipping in with four goals.

Although Hamburger would like to retain the services of Vuskovic, club chief Costa has revealed that there was no buy-option included within the loan agreement.

Speaking to Sport1, Costa said: "Contractually, there is no chance that he will stay. It is purely a loan and we have no way to tie Luka to HSV in the long term."

Hamburger head coach Merlin Polzin has previously expressed his desire to keep Vuskovic next season, telling reporters: “I’m a man of conviction. Of course, I also believe in things that seem impossible, even if they’re just a bit romantic about football.

© Imago

Vuskovic set to return to Spurs, despite hopes of brother reunion

“Nevertheless, there’s a clear contractual agreement between the clubs. We’re very grateful that we found a solution last summer. It was very clear from the start with Luka’s camp that he only wanted to join HSV.

“The communication with Tottenham is extremely professional, both last summer and now. We’d be very interested in him continuing to wear the HSV jersey.”

Vuskovic has previously made his wishes clear that he would welcome playing alongside his brother Mario Vuskovic, who is set to return from a doping ban in November.

Costa has acknowledged that reuniting the two brothers would be a dream scenario, saying: “Of course, there’s this romantic notion that Luka will one day play alongside his brother Mario.

“Of course, we’re in contact with him [Mario]. He’s not allowed to train or play football for any club, but he’s in top physical condition, working hard with an absolute dedication and passion that is second to none.”

© Imago

Spurs defender Vuskovic attracting interest from European clubs

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Vuskovic at Tottenham, with the club still on the lookout for a permanent manager while interim boss Igor Tudor bids to steer them away from the Premier League relegation zone.

Vuskovic’s form for Hamburger is understood to have caught the attention of a number of European clubs, including Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Bayern’s board member for sport Max Eberl recently refused to rule out the possibility of the German club making a move for the 6ft 4in defender this summer and suggested that a decision will not be left until late in the window.

Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in Vuskovic, who is under contract at Spurs until June 2030.

Talk over Vuskovic’s future comes at a time when Tottenham duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have both been linked with summer departures, the former of whom has allegedly put contract discussions on hold amid interest from European giants.