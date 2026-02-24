How Tottenham wages compare to Big Six rivals as Lewis family prepare major salaries 'overhaul'

By Ben Knapton | 24 Feb 2026 13:00 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 13:00

Tottenham Hotspur's owners the Lewis family allegedly intend to 'rip up' the Lilywhites' current wage structure if they retain their Premier League status for the 2026-27 season.

The reigning Europa League champions have been in disarray throughout the entire campaign and are the only Premier League team without a single victory to their name in 2026 so far.

Sunday's 4-1 hammering at the hands of North London derby rivals Arsenal left Igor Tudor's side in a disheartening 16th place in the Premier League table, just four points clear of the bottom three with 11 games remaining.

An unthinkable demotion to the Championship would likely trigger a mass exodus of star names, but Tottenham should retain at least a handful of their most prized assets if they remain a top-flight team for next term.

However, those prized assets could realistically expect a higher salary at rival teams, and according to The Guardian, Spurs intend to completely restructure their salary make-up if they stay in the first tier.

Tottenham acknowledge years of 'underinvestment' in player wages

© Imago

Tottenham have allegedly accepted that they have 'underinvested' in their players' pay packet for several years, thanks in no small part to the stewardship of former executive chairman Daniel Levy.

With the 64-year-old at the helm, Tottenham were regarded as tight spenders - both in a transfer fee and salary sense - but Levy was removed from his position by Spurs' owners back in September.

Now, the Lewis Family Trust have acknowledged the 'growing feeling' that their side need to splash the cash more, to help bring them in line with their Big Six rivals in a financial sense.

Tottenham made Conor Gallagher their highest-paid player following the Englishman's January arrival from Atletico Madrid, offering the former Chelsea man a contract worth £200,000 per week.

How Tottenham's wages compare to Big Six rivals

© Iconsport / SPI

Gallagher is the only player on Tottenham's books who pockets at least £200k - Cristian Romero and Xavi Simons are on £195,000 each - giving the club the lowest wage bill of the Premier League's Big Six by far.

In contrast, Arsenal have seven players earning at least £200,000 a week, while Bukayo Saka is now understood to be on a pay packet of just over £300k following his recent contract extension.

Chelsea are not the highest spenders when it comes to player wages, but top earner Reece James is on a £250k deal, while Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (£400k) and Virgil van Dijk (£350k) are among the highest earners in the league.

Elsewhere in the north, Manchester City pay 11 players at least £200,000 a week, whereas Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes earn £350,000 and £300,000 respectively at Manchester United.

Data from Capology states that Aston Villa - now chasing Champions League football - also have a higher wage bill than Tottenham, whose overhaul of their salary structure is long overdue.