Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. PSG: Alexander Isak, Alisson Becker latest before Champions League tie

By Anthony Nolan | 05 Apr 2026 23:44

Reeling from their thrashing at the weekend, Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to take on holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Reds were hammered 4-0 by Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, a result that has left manager Arne Slot in a precarious position as his side head to the Parc des Princes.

Liverpool were eliminated from this competition by Luis Enrique's Parisiens last season, and while the Merseysiders are at a low point, their quest for revenge may be bolstered by having British-record signing Alexander Isak back in the squad for the first time in almost four months.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with PSG on Wednesday.

ALEXANDER ISAK

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: April 8 (vs. PSG)

Alexander Isak returned to training on Friday after missing three months following a complex lower leg injury he suffered against Tottenham Hotspur back in December.

The striker is not likely to start due to a lack of match fitness, but he could be an option from the bench should Liverpool need more firepower up top.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Centre-back Giovanni Leoni arrived on Merseyside from Parma last summer, but an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament injury on his September debut saw his first season at Anfield cut short.

The 19-year-old will be raring to go in 2026-27, however, and he recently took a step towards recovery by training on grass.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle / Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Versatile defensive midfielder Wataru Endo tried his best to defend the Liverpool box moments after sustaining a significant ankle and foot injury against Sunderland on February 11, but he eventually had to be stretchered off when the ball went out of play.

Slot has mentioned that the Japan captain underwent successful surgery on the injury, and that "The plan is for him to be ready in time [for the World Cup]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Right-back has been a problem position for the Reds this season, particularly since Conor Bradley - the club's first-choice - suffered a major knee injury against Arsenal on January 8.

Like Endo and Isak, the 22-year-old underwent surgery to repair the issue, though his recovery will see him miss the remainder of 2025-26, and perhaps even the opening to next term.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Manchester United)

Alisson Becker has long been lauded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but the shot-stopper is also famously injury-prone.

Ahead of Saturday's defeat, Slot confirmed that Alisson "Will not be part of the Paris Saint-Germain games," stating that the Brazilian is not expected to be back in action until "Towards the end of the season."

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.