Arne Slot sack call: Liverpool fans make Xabi Alonso statement after Man City FA Cup loss leaves trophy hopes in tatters

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Apr 2026 08:22

Liverpool fans were spotted singing Xabi Alonso's name as they left their side's game against Manchester City early on Saturday.

Arne Slot's Reds returned from the international break hoping to right the wrongs of a disastrous Premier League season in the FA Cup, but they were beaten 4-0 by Pep Guardiola's City.

Thousands of Liverpool fans left with 20 minutes still to play, making their feelings known as their side suffered a 15th defeat of 2025-26.

Reds supporters have been lenient with Slot for a considerable period, but many that left the Etihad could be heard singing: "Xabi Alonso, Mohamed Sissoko, (Steven) Gerrard and (Javier) Mascherano... we've got the best midfield in the world!"

Alonso is currently out of work after being dismissed by Real Madrid, and the fact his name was sung by fans is perhaps the biggest indicator of what the mood on Merseyside is at present.

Will Arne Slot be sacked after PSG Champions League tie? Liverpool's last remaining hope of winning a trophy this season is the Champions League, but they face a difficult challenge in the quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain. Were in not for the heroics of goalkeeper Alisson Becker in the first leg when the two sides met in the round of 16 last campaign, the Reds would have been humiliated by the French champions.

ARNE SLOT RECORD 2025-26 Games: 47 Wins: 25 Draws: 7 Losses: 15

It is difficult to see the Merseysiders advancing, and an exit from Europe would significantly fuel calls to dismiss Slot, especially after a summer expenditure in the region of £450m.

The Dutchman will have just a year left on his contract at the end of the season, and Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group may be tempted to end his time at Anfield sooner rather than later.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Are Liverpool fans treating Arne Slot unfairly amid Xabi Alonso calls?

Pundits and observers like Jamie Carragher have defended Slot this season, and they have insisted that some of the calls for him to be sacked are premature.

However, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in world football, and they are arguably the biggest team in England, even ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal.

The expectations for a manager in the Anfield dugout must be considerably higher than at other clubs, and given Slot has failed to make any improvements this season, he can have no complaints that fans have turned against him.