Man City 4-0 Liverpool: Arne Slot defends tactics and "mentality" of squad as FA Cup defeat fuels sack calls

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Apr 2026 19:36

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has defended his tactical choices after his side's damaging 4-0 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Reds were trounced by Man City in the FA Cup, losing for a third time against the Citizens, and they now only have Europe left as a potential route to silverware.

Slot's Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League having dropped points in 17 of their 31 league matches, and it is difficult to see the head coach getting the better of Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Many observers have criticised the Merseysiders' tactical setup under the manager this season, especially when the team are out of possession.

Speaking to reporters in the aftermath of the loss, Slot insisted that his side are struggling because of momentary lapses rather than overarching tactical problems, saying: "When it’s chance after chance after chance you concede you start to feel like ‘maybe we should change our game plan or our tactics’.

"But if it’s moments, which it was [against City] because I don’t think they had many more chances than the goals they scored, then it’s about understanding the importance of a moment and understanding that you need to be ruthless in those moments.

"Even if things go against you or if mentally you find it a bit hard that again you’re 1-0 down after 35 minutes where you felt you were at least equal to the other team. This has happened many times to us, so yes, mentality could be part of that, but it’s never an excuse."

The Reds will have to address their defensive lapses if they are to avoid a humiliating loss against PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

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Is Arne Slot right about Liverpool tactics?

Slot has changed his formation on multiple occasions this season, with his latest switch a variation of a 4-2-2-2 and a 4-1-2-1-2.

However, results have hardly improved given they have lost three, drawn one and won just one of their last five matches in all competitions.

Supporters have expressed concern about Slot's approach without the ball, with the Merseysiders often far too passive and disjointed when trying to press opponents.

The gaps that Liverpool leave between their defence and attack are eerily reminiscent of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, who was sacked by the Red Devils in 2024.