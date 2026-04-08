Newcastle transfer news: “Angry” player hit out at Magpies for "changing the plan" ahead of likely exit

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Apr 2026 14:35 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 14:37

Odysseas Vlachodimos has vented his frustration at Newcastle United and has claimed that the club ‘changed the plan’ they had originally outlined for him shortly after his arrival from Nottingham Forest in July 2024.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper surprisingly joined the Magpies for a reported £20m, despite making just seven first-team appearances for Forest during one season at the City Ground.

Vlachodimos has since played just 45 minutes of football for Newcastle - a substitute appearance in an EFL Cup win over AFC Wimbledon in October 2024 - in almost two years on the books at St James’ Park.

The Greece international is currently on loan at Spanish side Sevilla where he has reignited his career, establishing himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for a side battling to avoid relegation from La Liga.

Vlachodimos has told Greek news outlet Athletiko that the goal of reaching the 2026 World Cup kept him motivated during his exile at St James' Park, though Greece missed out on qualification, with the shot-stopper starting three of their six qualifiers.

© Imago

Vlachodimos left “angry” by Newcastle treatment

“There was a plan for me,” Vlachodimos said as quoted by Sky Sports. “A week before the first match, the plan changed and the things they had told me didn’t happen.

“Despite this, I felt very good and so did my family at Newcastle. The thought came that you have to give something extra every day. That’s what I tried to do.

“From morning to noon, I was in the gym. Every day I wanted to do something different. I certainly wasn’t happy because I wasn’t playing. They told me something else. I was angry, but I worked.

“Ultimately, I do it for myself, I don’t do it for them. Every footballer wants to play. I had the goal of going to the World Cup with the national team and that was what kept me going.”

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto / Icon Sport

Vlachodimos’s permanent Sevilla move may hinge on club’s La Liga status

Vlachodimos is now enjoying life at Sevilla, but he has admitted that a potential permanent move to the Spanish club this summer may depend on whether they avoid relegation.

“I’m very happy at Sevilla,” he added. “I think it’s clear that I enjoy playing every match with this team. I’ll try to give my best every day, and that makes me feel very happy.

“I spoke with the manager, the president, and the sporting director about the club’s situation in LaLiga, but for me, the most important thing from day one is that this experience has been a gift since I arrived.

“I just wanted to get back to playing and be able to give my all to the team. This place is exactly as I imagined it.”

Vlachodimos has previously expressed his desire to sign permanently for Sevilla, where he has made 27 first-team appearances so far this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has used Nick Pope and on-loan goalkeeper Aaron Rsamsdale between the sticks this season, although it is understood that the Magpies will look to sign a new shot-stopper this summer.