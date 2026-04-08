Nottingham Forest transfer news: Arsenal slayer 'interesting' several clubs ahead of summer

By Darren Plant | 08 Apr 2026 14:10

Nottingham Forest are reportedly among the clubs who are considering a summer approach for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles.

Having only made 17 Championship starts in 2025-26, the 22-year-old has not necessarily been consistently in the limelight.

However, that changed on Saturday evening as the Northern Ireland scored the Saints' winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Charles backed up that performance by playing a starring role in Southampton's 5-1 triumph at Wrexham on Tuesday, a result that has moved the club into sixth place in the Championship table.

With under 15 months remaining on his contract at St Mary's, Southampton face a battle to retain his services.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Forest join clubs interested in Charles

According to Football Insider, Forest are interested in acquiring the services of the former Manchester City starlet ahead of 2026-27.

The report emphasises that Forest are keen for midfield additions, even before a likely battle to retain the signature of Elliot Anderson.

Former scout Mick Brown, who is a regular contributor to the outlet, said: "Shea Charles is one a few clubs have been looking at.

“He’s been very impressive for Southampton this season and he’s looked good for Northern Ireland as well, he’s got international experience behind him.

“Nottingham Forest are one of the clubs looking at him because they want a new midfielder.

“He’s one of a few who have been on their radar, but they’ve been keeping tabs on his performances and I’m sure they like what they’ve seen."

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Are Southampton fighting a losing battle with Charles?

Having racked up 100 appearances in the Championship, the assumption is that Charles will push for Premier League football whatever happens over the coming months.

Southampton are currently one of the form teams in the country and they will want to use Charles in their engine room if they earn a return to the Premier League.

While Charles may be prepared to extend his contract in those circumstances, he could have his sights set on a bigger club in the future.

Despite his young age, the Manchester-born Northern Ireland international has already earned 33 caps for his country.

If Southampton do not earn promotion, there will be an inevitably about a sale during the summer transfer window.