Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa: Tricky Trees at risk of ending 115-year streak in Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 10 Apr 2026 13:34

Nottingham Forest are at risk of ending a 115-year streak against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Vitor Pereira's side are back in action just three days after earning a 1-1 draw in Porto in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

That stalemate extended their unbeaten record across all competitions to four matches, but Forest remain in 16th position in the Premier League table.

Having admitted that he is siding towards prioritising domestic matters, Pereira is expected to name a full-strength side for the showdown at the City Ground.

However, Forest go into a contest with one of their Midlands rivals looking to avoid ending a 115-year streak.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher

What 115-year streak are Forest bidding to extend?

Forest head into this encounter with the worst attacking home record in the top flight, netting just 13 times in 15 games.

Furthermore, they have failed to score in their last three such encounters against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool and Fulham.

Not since April 1911 have Forest failed to score in four successive home matches in England's top flight.

On a more positive note, Forest have the opportunity to record three home triumphs in a row over Villa for the first time since between 1977 and 1979.

Nevertheless, Villa are bidding to register their first Premier League double over Forest since 1992-93.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Could Aston Villa score from outside of the penalty area against Forest?

Villa have scored an incredible 14 times with shots from outside of the penalty area in this season's Premier League.

Meanwhile, Forest have shipped nine such goals, with only Tottenham Hotspur (11) conceding more.