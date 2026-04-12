Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 12 Apr 2026 06:28

The stakes will be high at both ends of the Premier League table when Nottingham Forest welcome Aston Villa to the City Ground this Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are just a couple of points above the relegation zone but they are unbeaten in four games across all competitions.

Villa, on the other hand, recently ended their three-match losing run in the Premier League to bolster their top-five ambitions.

Here, Sports Mole details how to watch the contest.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa kick off?

Sunday's clash between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa will get underway 2pm BST.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa being played?

The City Ground will play host to Sunday's fixture, as Forest look to utilise home advantage in their battle for survival.

Villa have lost their last two Premier League visits to the ground, while their last win came in 2019 when both teams competed in the Championship.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

Sunday's big game at the City Ground will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Online streaming

Football fans will be able to stream the match live in the UK via Sky Go, using a Sky Sports subscription.

Another streaming option is via NOW TV, which offers customers daily and monthly subscription options.

Highlights

Fans will be able to catch the latest match highlights on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and the official channels of both clubs.

Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis on BBC One from 10:45pm on Sunday.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa?

Premier League survival is at stake for Nottingham Forest, who enter this fixture sitting two points above the drop zone.

New boss Vitor Pereira has overseen a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions, including a 3-0 victory over relegation rivals Tottenham last time out.

Forest will be looking to continue their recent momentum, though that may prove easier said than done against a team that has beaten them in the last two meetings.

Villa, meanwhile, are still in the hunt for a top-five finish and Champions League qualification.

Unai Emery's men enjoyed a huge victory over Bologna in the Europa League last Thursday, and they will now set sights on a successive Premier League win.

The Villans are just one point behind third-placed Man United heading into Sunday's game, meaning there is a chance Emery's men could end the weekend on the podium places.