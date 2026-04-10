Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Vitor Pereira's side ahead of key Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 10 Apr 2026 12:22 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 12:32

Vitor Pereira will revert to his strongest Nottingham Forest XI for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

After the 1-1 draw with Porto in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night, the Portuguese hinted that Premier League matters were his priority.

That revelation came after he managed the minutes of several first-team stars at Estadio do Dragao, including Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo who played 45 minutes each in the centre of defence.

Igor Jesus was also limited to one half of football, while Morgan Gibbs-White was substituted on the 61st-minute mark.

With Elliot Anderson also available after serving a one-match Europa League ban, Forest's XI could be unchanged from the 3-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

As a result, goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, despite his performance versus Porto, would drop to the substitutes' bench to accommodate the return of Matz Sels.

Chris Wood will also be kept in reserve after coming through 45 minutes on his return from a knee injury in midweek.

Full-back Nicolo Savona remains one of four players who remain sidelined through injury.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

> Click here to read Aston Villa's predicted lineup for the game at the City Ground