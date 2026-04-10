Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Unai Emery's side ahead of pivotal Midlands derby

By Darren Plant | 10 Apr 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 12:33

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is expected to make a number of changes to his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

After a two-and-a-half-week break from action, Villa impressed on Thursday night as they recorded a 3-1 win over Bologna in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Boosted by a first start for Youri Tielemans in two months, the West Midlands outfit secured themselves a clear advantage ahead of the second leg next week.

With that game in mind, and Villa holding a six-point cushion in the race for Champions League qualification, Emery may take the opportunity to rotate his first XI.

Ross Barkley, who is ineligible for Europa League fixtures, may replace Tielemans, although former Forest loanee Douglas Luiz is another alternative.

Tyrone Mings and Ian Maatsen will come into consideration for a start in defence. Pau Torres and Lucas Digne may drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Leon Bailey could also replace either John McGinn or Emiliano Buendia on the flank, but Ollie Watkins is favourite to start in attack ahead of Tammy Abraham.

Boubacar Kamara and Jadon Sancho remain on the sidelines with knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Barkley, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

> Click here to read Nottingham Forest's predicted lineup for the game at the City Ground