Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery, Leeds United 'tracking' soon-to-be free agent from Bundesliga, face Turkish competition

By Darren Plant | 12 Apr 2026 10:10

Aston Villa and Leeds United have reportedly identified Union Berlin defender Danilho Doehki as a potential summer transfer target.

The two English clubs are currently attempting to secure Champions League qualification and top-flight survival through their positions in the Premier League table.

While Villa are preparing to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Leeds make the trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on Monday.

However, both clubs, particularly Villa due to their issues with the relevant financial regulations, are having to put together a shortlist of players who they can chase during the off-season.

According to Kicker earlier this year, Villa and Leeds both expressed an interest in Doehki.

© Imago / Manual Stefan

Turkish club to battle Villa, Leeds for Doehki?

As per Takvim, Besiktas are now ready to rival the Premier League duo in the race to sign Doehki.

The 27-year-old has made 29 starts in the Bundesliga this season, while the centre-back has also contributed with four goals.

Having featured on 132 occasions for Union Berlin since 2022, the former Netherlands Under-21 international is seemingly ready for a new challenge.

While Villa and Leeds are said to be monitoring the situation, Besiktas have allegedly gone as far as making contact with the player's representatives.

Doehki is currently focused on ensuring that Union Berlin remain in Germany's top flight, with the club seven points clear of the bottom three with five matches remaining.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Would Doehki signing be a shrewd move?

With Union Berlin having conceded 50 goals in 29 games this campaign, Doehki has not exactly helped his team keep things tight at the back.

That said, the former Ajax starlet has scored 15 times in 132 matches across all competitions, something that should not be ignored.

Villa will inevitably enter the free-agent market this summer and Champions League qualification would make them one of the favourites for Doehki's signature if they up their interest.

Nevertheless, Doehki would have a better chance of regular football at Leeds, and that would come into consideration if he chose the Premier League over Turkey or another European league.