Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Nottingham Forest square off against Aston Villa in a key Premier League at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.
The two teams secured notable away results in the Europa League quarter-finals in midweek, and here Sports Mole, rounds up the team news ahead of the showdown in the East Midlands.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. ASTON VILLA
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Out: Jair Cunha (foot), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus
ASTON VILLA
Out: Jadon Sancho (shoulder), Boubacar Kamara (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Barkley, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins