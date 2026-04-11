Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Darren Plant | 11 Apr 2026 14:00

Nottingham Forest square off against Aston Villa in a key Premier League at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams secured notable away results in the Europa League quarter-finals in midweek, and here Sports Mole, rounds up the team news ahead of the showdown in the East Midlands.

© Imago / Sportimage

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Jair Cunha (foot), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

ASTON VILLA

Out: Jadon Sancho (shoulder), Boubacar Kamara (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Barkley, Onana; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins