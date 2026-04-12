Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick's plan to sign midfielder 'hindered' as search for Casemiro successor continues

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Apr 2026 07:53

Stuttgart have removed Angelo Stiller's release clause in a blow to Manchester United this summer, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils are back in action on Monday, with the club hoping to further cement their place in the Premier League's top five by beating Leeds United at home.

Michael Carrick's side have been the form team of the top flight ever since his arrival as interim boss in January, and if he manages to help United return to the Champions League, he will be one of the favourites to be given the job on a permanent basis.

Carrick will want to improve a number of areas if he remains in the Old Trafford dugout, including in midfield, with the likes of Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller linked.

Football Insider claim that Stiller had a release clause valued at £35m, but Stuttgart have been able to remove that clause, making any transfer this summer more complicated.

© Imago / Pressefoto Baumann

Angelo Stiller assessed: Why Manchester United need Stuttgart star

Stiller has primarily operated in a double pivot, but while some fans have suggested that he could play as a defensive midfielder at United, teammate Atakan Karazor has often been responsible for breaking up play.

It may be better to utilise the German star as the more advanced player in a midfield two at Old Trafford, though he should still be given freedom to dictate play across the pitch.

ANGELO STILLER'S 2025-26 BUNDESLIGA SEASON Appearances: 28 Goals: 1 Assists: 5 Key Passes per 90: 1.8

The 25-year-old is at his best with the ball at his feet, with his average of 61.5 accurate passes per 90 more than Kobbie Mainoo (28.7) and Casemiro (37.6) this season.

United lack a passer in midfield, and considering the best teams are able to control games in possession, it could be sensible to bring Stiller to the club in order to address some of the deficiencies in the squad.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

What else do Man United need?

Kobbie Mainoo has established himself as a first-team option at United under Carrick, but he is a specialist carrier rather than passer, and he is arguably not at the required defensive level to support someone like Stiller.

A younger version of Casemiro could function well next to the Stuttgart star, but the Brazilian has confirmed that he will leave upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

The club will need a defensive midfielder irrespective of their plans to sign Stiller, but signing the Stuttgart man will necessitate the arrival of a ball winner.