Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils could 'resurrect' move for £44m midfielder after Elliot Anderson blow

With departures looming and competition intensifying for top targets, the Red Devils are being forced to stay flexible in the market. Missing out on priority options could accelerate moves for alternative profiles already identified by the club’s scouting network.

Manchester United are bracing for a pivotal summer in midfield, with major changes expected as part of a wider rebuild at Old Trafford.

One such player now firmly back in focus is Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, with United reportedly ready to revive their long-standing interest.

Man Utd could reignite move for midfield target Angelo Stiller

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The Red Devils have been closely tracking Stiller throughout 2026, and they are now keen to 'resurrect' a summer move, per TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old has long been admired by the club’s recruitment team, with interest dating back prior to his contract extension with Stuttgart in early 2025.

Stuttgart are understood to be open to a sale, with an asking price in the region of £44 million. While Stiller does have a release clause, the structure around it makes a straightforward activation unlikely, meaning any deal will likely be negotiated directly with the Bundesliga side.

The midfielder previously chose to remain in Germany to strengthen his chances of featuring for Julian Nagelsmann’s national team plans, but with that objective now on track, his camp are increasingly open to a new challenge, putting United firmly back in the picture.

Elliot Anderson blow could see Angelo Stiller move up Man Utd shortlist

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United’s renewed focus on Angelo Stiller comes amid a significant setback in their pursuit of Elliot Anderson.

The midfielder is now believed to favour a move to Manchester City, dealing a blow to United’s hopes of securing one of their key domestic targets. That development could prove decisive in shaping United’s transfer strategy.

With Anderson potentially off the table, Stiller’s profile as a composed, tactically intelligent deep-lying midfielder makes him an increasingly attractive option to fill a key role.

The club are targeting at least two midfield additions this summer, particularly with Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte both expected to move on. That looming double exit only heightens the need to secure reliable, high-quality replacements.

Stiller’s familiarity with United’s recruitment chief Christopher Vivell further strengthens his case, while competition from clubs such as Liverpool and Newcastle ensures this is a deal that may need to move quickly.

Overall, missing out on Anderson could ultimately accelerate United’s push for Stiller, potentially turning a long-standing target into a priority signing as their midfield overhaul gathers pace.