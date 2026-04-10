Team News: Brentford vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Apr 2026 15:00

Seventh-placed Brentford welcome eighth-placed Brentford to the Gtech Community Stadium for a Premier League contest between two European hopefuls on Saturday afternoon.

The Bees and the Toffees currently sit level on 46 points after 31 matches, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRENTFORD

Out: Rico Henry (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Aaron Hickey (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

Out: Jack Grealish (foot)

Doubtful: Iliman Ndiaye (foot), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto