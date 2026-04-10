Premier League Gameweek 32
Brentford
Apr 11, 2026 3.00pm
Gtech Community Stadium
Everton

Team News: Brentford vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Brentford vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Seventh-placed Brentford welcome eighth-placed Brentford to the Gtech Community Stadium for a Premier League contest between two European hopefuls on Saturday afternoon.

The Bees and the Toffees currently sit level on 46 points after 31 matches, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRENTFORD vs. EVERTON

 

BRENTFORD

Out: Rico Henry (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Aaron Hickey (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot)

Doubtful: Iliman Ndiaye (foot), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

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