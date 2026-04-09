Premier League Gameweek 32
Brentford
Apr 11, 2026 3.00pm
Gtech Community Stadium
Everton

Everton lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

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Will Ndiaye be fit to start? Predicted Everton lineup vs. Brentford
© Imago / Sportsphoto

Everton will hope to have star attacker Iliman Ndiaye fit and available for selection for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The 26-year-old, who scored in the Toffees’ 3-0 win over Chelsea three weeks ago, pulled out of the Senegal squad during the international break due to a foot injury, but he has since taken part in an opening training season this week, providing head coach David Moyes with a huge boost.

Jack Grealish (foot) is one Everton player who remains unavailable for selection, while Carlos Alcaraz has missed the last seven games with an unspecified injury and the midfielder remains a doubt.

If fit, Ndiaye is expected to begin on the left flank, with Dwight McNeil hoping to retain his starting spot on the opposite wing as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues in the number 10 role.

Moyes will weigh up whether to stick with Beto, who netted a brace against Chelsea, or recall Thierno Barry to lead the line this weekend – both strikers scored in Everton’s 4-2 home defeat to Brentford in January.

Newly-capped England international James Garner, who ranks second for both tackles made (93) and interceptions (50) in the Premier League this season, is set to start again in centre-midfield alongside Idrissa Gueye.

Jarrad Branthwaite is a contender to return to the first XI at either centre-back or left-back, but Moyes may consider sticking with a four-man defence of Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko, protecting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton possible starting lineup: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up for this contest

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