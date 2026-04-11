Saturday's Premier League predictions and previews including Arsenal vs. Bournemouth, Liverpool vs. Fulham

By Ben Knapton | 11 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions include leaders Arsenal at home to Bournemouth, while reigning champions Liverpool clash with Fulham in the evening kickoff.

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On the verge of equalling their best Premier League winning run of the 2025-26 campaign, Arsenal welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates Stadium for Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.

The Gunners have prevailed in each of their last four top-flight encounters, while the Cherries have played out five successive draws in the division to establish a reputation as stalemate specialists.

We say: Arsenal 2-1 Bournemouth

Winning ugly has been the theme for Arsenal for a large part of the 2025-26 campaign, and Saturday's early kickoff should follow the current status quo.

Either side of two taxing assignments vs. Sporting, Arteta's men are unlikely to produce a pretty, free-flowing performance, but the leaders should still have enough to end Bournemouth's praiseworthy unbeaten streak.

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Two European-chasing Premier League teams level on points will lock horns at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as seventh-placed Brentford play host to eighth-placed Everton.

Six goals were scored in the reverse fixture between these two sides at the beginning of this year, with the Bees winning 4-2 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

We say: Brentford 1-1 Everton

A closely-contest battle between two direct teams could be in store this weekend; Everton (684) and Brentford (626) are the only two PL sides this season to have won 600+ aerial duels, while also ranking among the top four clubs for long passes played (Brentford, 1,801 – Everton, 1,648).

The Toffees were carved open far too easily in January’s reverse fixture, but a newfound solidity in recent weeks could see them frustrate a Brentford attack that has lacked its usual cutting edge of late and has struggled to grind out positive results on home soil. A score draw could be on the cards this time around.

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Brighton & Hove Albion will endeavour to boost their European qualification hopes when they travel to Turf Moor to face relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls are looking to complete the Premier League double over the Clarets for the first time after securing a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at the Amex Stadium in January.

We say: Burnley 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley need wins if they are to boost their slim survival hopes, so Parker’s men can ill-afford to sit back and must try and take the game to Brighton. However, that could prove challenging against a resurgent Seagulls side who have improved at both ends of the pitch in recent weeks.

Taking into account the form of both teams, it is difficult to back against Hurzeler’s side on this occasion, leading us to predict a fairly routine victory for the visitors.

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Seeking to avoid a fourth straight defeat, under-pressure Liverpool boss Arne Slot prepares his team for an important Premier League clash against Fulham at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The two teams butt heads just over three months on from playing out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage, where Harrison Reed scored a phenomenal 97th-minute long-range equaliser for the hosts.

We say: Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

Goals are to be expected this weekend, as both teams have scored at least twice in each of their last three Premier League meetings; only two fixtures in Premier League history have had 2+ goals scored on four consecutive occasions (Brighton vs. Leicester City and Crystal Palace vs. Man City).

Fulham’s Anfield record is poor to say the least, but they should view this fixture against an out-of-sorts Liverpool as their best opportunity in years to claim a positive result. With the hosts reeling from three successive defeats, the visitors possess the attacking threat to exploit a fractured defence and may do enough to earn a share of the spoils.

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