Preview: Benfica vs Nacional - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 10 Apr 2026 23:57

Another dropped point in Sunday's home meeting with Nacional could all but end Benfica's late push for the Primeira Liga title.

Last weekend's 1-1 draw at Casa Pia leaves the third-placed Eagles seven points adrift of the Portuguese top-flight summit and two behind second-placed Sporting Lisbon, who also have a game in hand, while the Madeira visitors sit 15th, above the playoff spot by virtue of a superior head-to-head over Casa Pia.

Match preview

On a matchday when leaders Porto slipped up against Famalicao, Benfica failed to capitalise as Richard Rios's 68th-minute strike was cancelled out by Rafael Brito, leaving Jose Mourinho's men with only a point from the trip to Casa Pia.

Although the result represented another setback in their pursuit of the leaders, it extended the Eagle’s unbeaten league run to 43 matches (W30, D13), a sequence stretching back to gameweek 19 of the previous campaign.

The only side yet to suffer defeat in this season's Primeira Liga, the Lisbon giants have struggled to convert draws into victories, with only Estrela Amadora and Casa Pia recording more stalemates than Benfica's nine.

With just six matches remaining, hopes of ending a three-year wait for the title are fading, though the Reds will aim to keep those ambitions alive this weekend, particularly with six wins from their last seven home league outings (D1).

Confidence is further boosted by a dominant head-to-head record, with Benfica winning 21 of their previous 23 meetings (D2) with Nacional, scoring at least twice in each of the last four, including a 2-1 success in the reverse fixture.

© Imago

Nacional make the trip to Lisbon with renewed belief after ending an eight-match winless run by beating Estrela Amadora 2-0 last weekend, courtesy of an early Jesus Ramirez opener and a second-half effort from Paulinho Boia.

That victory saw the Madeira outfit score more than once for the first time in nine matches, underlining recent attacking struggles that included five blanks during that stretch, leaving them with 31 goals scored while conceding 39 at the other end.

Last weekend’s result also lifted Tiago Margarido's men from the playoff position into 15th, though danger remains close, with Nacional level on points with Casa Pia, who occupy the playoff spot and still hold a game in hand.

A positive outcome at Estadio da Luz would therefore significantly aid their survival bid, but poor form on the road threatens that objective; the Madeira visitors have lost six of their last eight away league matches, while only bottom-placed AVS have collected fewer points on their travels than Nacional’s four from the last 10 trips (D4, L6).



Benfica Primeira Liga form:

W

W

D

W

W

D

Benfica form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

W

D

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

L

L

D

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Benfica remain without long-term absentee Bruma (Achilles tendon), while Fredrik Aursnes could miss a fifth successive outing with a muscle problem, with Leandro Barreiro also a doubt and may sit out a second consecutive match due to physical discomfort.

Vangelis Pavlidis will look to return to scoring ways after drawing a blank last time out, with the Greek forward on 21 league goals, three behind Sporting's Luis Suarez in the Golden Boot race.

Despite finding the net last weekend, Boia will be unavailable for Nacional as the winger serves a one-match suspension for accumulated bookings.

Ivanildo Fernandes and Ulisses remain sidelined through injury, while Miguel Baeza and Jose Gomes are doubts after both were forced off in the previous outing.



Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Bah, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Rios, Barrenechea; Prestianni, Rafa Silva, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Kaique; Nunez, L Santos, Ze Vitor, Vallier; Liziero, M Dias, Labidi; Veron, Ramirez, Ruan

We say: Benfica 3-0 Nacional

Benfica enter this contest with a full week of preparation, unlike the other top four teams, who had continental commitments, allowing Mourinho's men to approach the fixture refreshed.

With Nacional struggling away from home and the hosts possessing a strong record in this fixture, the Lisbon giants should have enough to secure a comfortable victory.



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