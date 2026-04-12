Team News: Man United vs. Leeds United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 12 Apr 2026 20:00

Manchester United will make their long-awaited return to the field in Monday night's Premier League clash with Leeds United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table, while Leeds sit down in 15th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Harry Maguire (suspended)

Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

LEEDS UNITED

Out: Anton Stach (ankle), Joe Rodon (ankle), Daniel James (groin)

Doubtful: Noah Okafor (back), Jaka Bijol (groin), Gabriel Gudmundsson (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Bornauw, Struijk, Bijol; Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin