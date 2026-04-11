Preview: Manchester United vs Leeds United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 11 Apr 2026 14:07 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 14:10

After a 24-day break, Manchester United will return to action on Monday night, with the 20-time English champions welcoming Leeds United to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea, while Leeds are 15th, three points outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

The international break, coupled with Man United's absence from Europe and early elimination from the FA Cup, means that the Red Devils have not been in action since drawing 2-2 with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on March 20.

The 20-time English champions spent time training in the Republic of Ireland last week to prepare for this match, and it will be fascinating to see the tempo of the team on Monday evening considering that it has been such an incredible amount of time since their last game.

Man United are in pole position to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, currently sitting third in the Premier League, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea.

Michael Carrick has guided Man United to seven wins, two draws and one defeat from his 10 matches at the helm, and the 44-year-old is in pole position to secure the managerial job on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 18 home league games against Leeds, while they have lost just one of their last 20 league fixtures with Monday's opponents, recording 12 wins in the process.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leeds have avoided defeat two of their last three games with the Red Devils, though, including a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in February 2023 and a 1-1 draw at Elland Road earlier this season.

Daniel Farke's side are 15th in the Premier League table, three points outside of the relegation zone, boasting a record of seven wins, 12 draws and 12 defeats from 31 matches.

Leeds are firmly in a relegation battle, while they are also FA Cup semi-finalists, having beaten West Ham United on penalties in the quarter-finals last weekend, and they will take on Chelsea at Wembley on April 26 for a position in the final.

The Whites have drawn their last two in the Premier League against Crystal Palace and Brentford, while they have not been victorious in England's top flight since a 3-1 success over Nottingham Forest at the start of February.

Leeds have only managed to win one of their 15 away Premier League games this season, suffering seven defeats in the process, conceding 28 times.

Manchester United Premier League form:

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Leeds United Premier League form:

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Leeds United form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Man United will be without the services of Matthijs de Ligt (back), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) and Harry Maguire (suspended) for the clash, but Lisandro Martinez has recovered from a calf injury.

Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko both withdrew from their national squads during the international break, but the pair are fit, and the latter could start at centre-forward, with Amad Diallo potentially being named on the bench for the contest with Farke's side.

Martinez is likely to partner Leny Yoro in the middle of the home side's defence, while Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo are certain starters in a central area.

As for Leeds, Anton Stach (ankle), Joe Rodon (ankle) and Daniel James (groin) will definitely miss Monday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford for the visitors.

Noah Okafor (back), Jaka Bijol (groin) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (groin), meanwhile, all require late fitness tests, with final decisions on the trio yet to be made.

Ao Tanaka starred against West Ham in the FA Cup last time out, and the midfielder could now be introduced into the XI, while there will be returns for the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Bornauw, Struijk, Bijol; Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

We say: Manchester United 3-1 Leeds United

Leeds are more than capable of making this a very difficult game for Man United, and we are backing the visitors to find the back of the net, but the Red Devils have been largely excellent under Carrick, so we can see a routine home success on Monday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.