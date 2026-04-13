Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'tracking' another Newcastle star - it's not Sandro Tonali this time

By Lewis Blain | 13 Apr 2026 12:53

Manchester United are continuing to cast the net wide in their search for midfield reinforcements ahead of what promises to be a transformative summer at Old Trafford.

While much of the focus has been on high-profile names such as Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson, another Newcastle United player is quietly attracting serious attention from the Red Devils.

And this time, United's interest centres on one of the brightest young English talents in the country.

Manchester United have long scouted Lewis Miley

© Imago / News Images

According to TEAMtalk, United have been closely 'tracking' Lewis Miley for several years.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been on United’s radar since before he made his senior debut for Newcastle United in 2023, with scouts continuing to monitor his progress throughout his breakthrough campaign.

Miley is viewed internally as one of the most gifted young midfielders in England thanks to his composure, technical quality and maturity in possession.

United are expected to revamp their midfield this summer, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, and the England U21 international is seen as a player who could fit into that longer-term rebuild.

Lewis Miley also wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG

© Iconsport / PA Images

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are also understood to be strong admirers of Miley.

Both London clubs regard him as one of the best young midfield prospects in the Premier League and have been keeping a close eye on his situation at St James' Park.

There is also major interest from abroad, per the report. Paris Saint-Germain have followed Miley for years, ever since he impressed against them in the Champions League as a 17-year-old in 2023.

The French champions were particularly struck by his display in Paris earlier this year, when he played the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes and even filled in at right wing-back - that versatility has only increased PSG’s interest.

Lewis Miley not the first Newcastle player on Man Utd's radar

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

United have already been heavily linked with moves for Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson, while the club have also shown interest in other Newcastle stars in recent months.

But Miley would represent a very different type of signing.

Rather than spending close to £100 million on Tonali, United could instead move for a homegrown talent with enormous potential and years ahead of him.

Miley may not yet offer the finished product, but he would bring energy, intelligence and versatility to the midfield.

With Kobbie Mainoo expected to become one of the foundations of United’s future, adding another elite young English midfielder alongside him could be a smart move.

In many ways, Miley may be the more realistic and sustainable Newcastle target for United this summer.