Man United vs. Leeds United: Why Daniel Farke's side should fear Bruno Fernandes in Monday's Premier League battle

By Matt Law | 13 Apr 2026 10:16 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 10:18

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will be aiming to help the 20-time English champions secure all three points in Monday's Premier League clash with Leeds United.

After a 24-day break, Man United will be back on the fold against Daniel Farke's team.

Fernandes has been involved in eight goals in just six Premier League appearances against Leeds (six goals and two assists), more than any other Man United player in the competition.

The Portugal international is the top Premier League goalscorer in this fixture, and he famously netted five times in his first four appearances against Leeds.

Fernandes struck a hat-trick against the Whites at Old Trafford in 2021-22, while he also managed a brace against them in Manchester during the 2020-21 season.

© Sports Mole / Sportimage

Man United's Fernandes has excelled against Leeds

The 31-year-old did not score in either match against Leeds in 2022-23, though, while he missed the reverse fixture earlier this season due to a hamstring problem.

Fernandes has also never lost against Leeds, winning four and drawing two of his six previous matches versus the relegation-threatened club.

Leeds are one of Fernandes' favourite opposition, only scoring more times against Aston Villa (seven) since his arrival in English football back in 2020.

Fernandes is third in the all-time list when it comes to goalscorers in this fixture, meanwhile, sitting behind Mick Jones (seven) and Sir Bobby Charlton (nine).

© Sports Mole / Sportsphoto

Fernandes has been in brilliant form for Man United this season

Fernandes has come up with eight goals and 17 assists in 30 appearances for Man United this season, including eight goals and 16 assists in 28 Premier League matches.

The attacker has created 101 chances in the Premier League this season, and he is one of only three players on record to do so in three separate campaigns at this level alongside Frank Lampard and Kevin De Bruyne.

There remains speculation surrounding the Portuguese's future, though, with a move away from Man United during this summer's transfer window not being ruled out.

The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table, seven points behind sixth-placed Chelsea, while Leeds are 15th, three points outside of the relegation zone.