Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils plot summer transfer 'revolution' as key updates emerge on six deals

By Lewis Blain | 08 Apr 2026 13:59

Manchester United are gearing up for a pivotal summer, with a major midfield overhaul now firmly on the agenda behind the scenes.

Plans are already being drawn up for multiple arrivals and departures as the Red Devils look to reshape their squad.

And with several deals in motion, this could mark the start of a new era at Old Trafford, with an exciting update now emerging.

Man Utd looking to reshape their engine room in summer transfer 'revolution'

© Imago / Sportsphoto

A significant 'revolution' is brewing at United, with midfield identified as the priority area for change ahead of the summer window.

Names such as Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Amadou Onana are all under consideration as part of a wider recruitment drive aimed at restoring balance and dynamism in the middle of the park, according to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Red Devils skipper Bruno Fernandes is even understood to have backed a move for the Portuguese midfielder as a long-term successor, although the West Ham United star is not currently viewed as a priority target.

Meanwhile, there has also been positive news regarding Kobbie Mainoo, who is expected to sign a new long-term contract. The 20-year-old is seen as a cornerstone of the club’s long-term project and has now become one of the few untouchable figures amid the planned reshuffle.

Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte on their way out of Old Trafford?

© Imago

Outgoings are expected to play just as big a role in United’s rebuild.

Casemiro will be departing when his contract expires, bringing an end to a decorated spell at the club, while Manuel Ugarte could also be on the move after struggling to cement a regular starting spot.

Tavolieri claims Serie A giants Juventus are among the clubs monitoring Ugarte’s situation, with a potential deal hinging on their financial position and European qualification. United are believed to value the midfielder at around £35 million, and talks could accelerate in the coming months.

The possible exits of both players would leave a major void, explaining why the club are targeting at least two new midfield additions as part of this summer’s overhaul.

An exciting transfer update for Man Utd supporters

© Imago

For supporters, this update will feel like a long-overdue step in the right direction.

United’s midfield has lacked balance, consistency and identity at times this season, and a clear plan to address those issues signals intent from the hierarchy.

With emerging talent like Mainoo set to stay and several high-calibre targets under consideration, this summer has all the makings of a transformative one, provided the club finally gets their recruitment right.