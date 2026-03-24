Man Utd news: Fabrizio Romano reveals Red Devils gem now "closing in" on long-term contract extension

By Lewis Blain | 24 Mar 2026 16:20

Manchester United are edging closer to securing the long-term future of one of their brightest young talents.

After months of negotiations, there is growing 'optimism' that a breakthrough is finally within reach, with one of their most important academy graduates looking set to commit his future to the club.

It marks a significant development at Old Trafford, especially given the player’s resurgence in recent months under the current setup.

Man Utd closing in on Kobbie Mainoo contract extension

© Imago

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are now "closing in" on a new long-term contract for Kobbie Mainoo.

Talks over an extension have been ongoing since January, with the proposed deal set to run until June 2031. While the agreement is not yet finalised, only minor details remain, and there is increasing confidence from all parties that it will be completed soon.

Mainoo’s renewal has been treated as a top "priority" internally, reflecting his growing importance to the squad following his return to prominence as a key figure in midfield.

A big boost amid recent Kobbie Mainoo resurgence under Michael Carrick

© Iconsport / Action Plus

This development comes after a period of uncertainty earlier in the season, when Mainoo’s role had come into question under former manager Ruben Amorim.

However, under interim boss Michael Carrick, the young England midfielder has re-established himself as a crucial component of United’s engine room, showcasing composure, intelligence and maturity well beyond his years.

His resurgence has effectively led to a contract 'U-turn' of sorts, with the club now fully committed to building around him as part of their long-term project.

Securing his future sends a strong message about the direction United want to take, by prioritising youth, development and internal progression.

Kobbie Mainoo extension is a major statement at Old Trafford

© Imago / Action Plus

Tying down Mainoo to a deal until 2031 would represent a huge win for the Red Devils.

At a time when midfield changes are expected, particularly with uncertainty surrounding senior figures like Casemiro, keeping hold of a player of his profile is vital.

Mainoo offers the kind of technical security and tactical intelligence that modern top sides are built around, so if his current trajectory continues, this new contract may not just be a routine extension, but the foundation of United’s next era, with Mainoo back at the heart of it.