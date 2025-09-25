Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is still keen to leave Old Trafford in January despite fresh talks with head coach Ruben Amorim, according to a report.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly still keen to leave Old Trafford in January despite fresh discussions with head coach Ruben Amorim.

Mainoo asked to leave the Red Devils on loan in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, with the 20-year-old desperate to secure regular action ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

However, Man United informed the England international, who has struggled to break into Amorim's side in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign, that he would not be able to leave.

Mainoo was an unused substitute against Arsenal and Fulham in Man United's first two league games of the season, before featuring off the bench against Burnley, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The midfielder's only start of the campaign was against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup, and with the Red Devils having a reduced fixture list this season, Mainoo is said to be concerned about his lack of football.

Mainoo 'still wants' Man United exit after Amorim talks

According to The Mirror, Mainoo recently held fresh talks with Amorim, with the Portuguese insisting that the Englishman remains in his plans moving forward.

However, the report claims that the youngster is still looking to leave on loan in January, unless there is a drastic turn of events in the coming months.

Mainoo has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2027, with the club having the option to extend it for a further 12 months until the end of the 2027-28 campaign, but he is one of the lowest earners in the first-team squad.

The Englishman is still said to view his long-term future at Old Trafford, but he knows that he will not be able to break into Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2026 World Cup without regular action.

Barcelona are being linked with a January move for Mainoo

Barcelona are believed to be considering moving for Mainoo in January following the news that Gavi will be out for approximately five months with a knee injury.

Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Man City are also being linked with a move for Mainoo, with the midfielder viewed as one of the best young talents in England despite his recent issues at Old Trafford.

Mainoo has played 76 times for the Red Devils, scoring seven goals and registering three assists in the process, and there could potentially be an opportunity for him to start against Brentford on Saturday, with Casemiro suspended, but it is more likely that Manuel Ugarte will get the nod alongside Bruno Fernandes in the middle.